Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners kicked off summer camp trying to figure out how to get pitchers ready in just three weeks. One way the Mariners hope to combat worries about putting strain on pitchers’ arms is by going with a six-man rotation for the full 60-game season. The Mariners most likely already have the six starters set between Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi, Kendall Graveman, Justus Sheffield, Justin Dunn and Taijuan Walker. They may end up averaging just one start per week during the shortened season.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Kristie Mewis and Shea Groom scored to give the Houston Dash a 2-0 victory over OL Reign on Saturday night in the group stage of the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament. The Dash now have five goals, most in the tournament. Kristie Mewis scored in the 12th minute, taking a back heel pass from Groom and blasting the ball from just inside the penalty area. Groom scored on a header in the 54th minute. It was her second goal of the tournament.