Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

4 new virus deaths, confirmed cases in Oregon near 10,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 303 new confirmed cases Saturday, putting the state’s total number of confirmed cases at 9,930. The four new casualties bring Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 213. KOIN reports three of the four latest people to die from the virus had underlying medical conditions. It was not confirmed if underlying medical conditions played a role in the other death — an 86-year-old woman from Lincoln County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

RRACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Riot declared in downtown Portland as protests continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a riot was declared in downtown Portland, Oregon, for the third time this week when the Hatfield Federal Courthouse was attacked early Saturday. KOIN reports shortly before 1 a.m., protesters began throwing rocks at the Federal Courthouse and then firing commercial grade fireworks toward the Justice Center. Some people dragged material and barricades and began to make a fence in the area. Portland police “stayed away from the demonstrators, as there was not an identified life safety risk,” officials said in a release. They said no tear gas was used. Demonstrations in the city following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May have grown increasingly violent.

AMAZON HOMELESS SHELTER-SICK KIDS

Amazon homeless shelter boosts unique program for sick kids

SEATTLE (AP) — A family homeless shelter has opened inside a gleaming Amazon corporate building on the tech giant’s Seattle campus. It’s believed to be the first homeless shelter built inside a corporate building in the U.S. Part of the shelter helps homeless children with life-threatening health conditions. The glass-encased building is divided in half, with the nonprofit on one end and workers in Amazon’s cloud computing unit on the other. Two floors are reserved for families dealing with debilitating health issues, many of them with compromised immune systems from chronic illnesses or chemotherapy.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Second Metro bus driver dies of COVID-19 in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A public transportation agency in Washington state says a second Metro bus driver has died from complications related to COVID-19.King County Metro Transit said 71-year-old Mike Winkler died June 17 after several weeks fighting the virus. His domestic partner Karla Mestl said he contracted COVID-19 in March. The Seattle Times reported that Winkler drove buses for 32 years, mainly working in Shoreline. Another Metro driver, 59-year-old Samina Hameed, died in April. A spokesperson says the Metro has gradually implemented more safety measures and drivers should expect higher-grade KN-95 masks within one to two weeks.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Violence mars Portland protests, frustrates Black community

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters in the liberal, predominantly white city of Portland, Oregon, have taken to the streets peacefully every day for more than five weeks to decry police brutality. But violence by smaller groups is dividing the movement and drawing complaints that some white demonstrators are co-opting the moment. The Portland protests have shifted on several nights from the city’s downtown core to a historically Black neighborhood in North Portland that’s already buckling under the effects of white gentrification. Late last week, some protesters barricaded the doors to a police precinct a half-block from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and set fire to the building, which also houses Black-owned businesses.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-RISING CASES

Oregon thought it had controlled COVID-19, then came surge

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Coronavirus numbers are surging and stretching into small Oregon communities that at the start of June had had few confirmed cases. The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday there were 375 additional confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide. The previous record was 281 cases. Over the past month, the case count more than doubled – surpassing 9,000. While the case count has been increasing across the state, authorities say there have been significant increases in rural counties. And they worry heading into the holiday weekend about family and friends gathering for parties

REMAINS-MURDER CHARGES

Man arrested on murder charges related to human remains

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man is facing murder charges after police say they linked him to human remains found in a crawl space of a Salem duplex in June. The Statesman Journal reports 18-year-old Alexander Mosqueda Rivera Burdette was arrested Thursday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Josiah Bagnall. Deputies found Bagnall’s body after a family living there reported a foul odor. An autopsy conducted June 12 determined Bagnall’s cause of death as a homicide and found he had been dead for weeks when his body was found. It wasn’t immediately known if Burdette has a lawyer to speak for him.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ACLU LAWSUIT

Journalists, legal observers exempt from orders to disperse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some journalists and legal observers will be exempt from Portland police orders requiring protesters to disperse after an unlawful assembly or riot is declared, under a 14-day temporary order issued by a judge Thursday. Police also cannot arrest, threaten to arrest or use physical force against a person “who they know or reasonably should know” is a journalist or legal observer. The request for the restraining order came in a lawsuit filed this week by the American Civil Liberties Union or Oregon against Portland Police and the city on behalf of journalists and legal observers.