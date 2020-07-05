Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

1 of 2 protesters hit by car on closed Seattle highway dies

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a car drove onto a closed freeway and into a crowd of protesters, killing one person and critically injuring another. Twenty-four-year-old Summer Taylor of Seattle died in the evening at Harborview Medical Center. Officials say Taylor and Diaz Love, 32, of Portland, Oregon, were hit by the car that barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning. Police say Dawit Kelete of Seattle drove the car around vehicles that were blocking I-5 and sped into the crowd about 1:40 a.m. Video taken at the scene by protesters showed people shouting “Car! Car!” before fleeing the roadway.

Amazon homeless shelter boosts unique program for sick kids

SEATTLE (AP) — A family homeless shelter has opened inside a gleaming Amazon corporate building on the tech giant’s Seattle campus. It’s believed to be the first homeless shelter built inside a corporate building in the U.S. Part of the shelter helps homeless children with life-threatening health conditions. The glass-encased building is divided in half, with the nonprofit on one end and workers in Amazon’s cloud computing unit on the other. Two floors are reserved for families dealing with debilitating health issues, many of them with compromised immune systems from chronic illnesses or chemotherapy.

Second Metro bus driver dies of COVID-19 in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A public transportation agency in Washington state says a second Metro bus driver has died from complications related to COVID-19.King County Metro Transit said 71-year-old Mike Winkler died June 17 after several weeks fighting the virus. His domestic partner Karla Mestl said he contracted COVID-19 in March. The Seattle Times reported that Winkler drove buses for 32 years, mainly working in Shoreline. Another Metro driver, 59-year-old Samina Hameed, died in April. A spokesperson says the Metro has gradually implemented more safety measures and drivers should expect higher-grade KN-95 masks within one to two weeks.

Rock slide closes Highway 95 in Idaho

RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — Highway 95 is temporarily closed after a large rock slide blocked the road. The closure starts at New Meadows to five miles south of the Riggins area. Idaho State Police says an alternate route from southwest Idaho to Central or North Idaho would be I-84 west connecting to Highway 12 or I-90 east at Tri-Cities. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office does not have an estimated time as to when it will be cleaned up. The Forest Service advises French Creek Road is not a recommended, nor an official detour for Highway 95.

Surge in state COVID-19 cases driven by eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — While the coronavirus first pounded the greater Seattle area, the epicenter has moved east across the Cascade Range. Washington is seeing rising cases of COVID-19, driven in large part by increasing numbers in Yakima, Benton, Franklin and Spokane counties, the largest communities in eastern Washington. It’s no coincidence that Gov. Jay Inslee has visited Yakima, Spokane and the Tri-Cities of Richland, Kennewick and Pasco in the past two weeks to urge citizens to take greater precautions. Health experts contend that 80% of the population must wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public spaces. But many communities don’t appear to be reaching that level.

Seattle police subpoena photos, video of protests from media

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department has gone to court to gain access to unpublished media images from the May 30 protests. It’s part of an investigation to identify who allegedly helped set police vehicles on fire and stole firearms from them. The SPD is demanding the production of unedited photos and video taken over a 90-minute afternoon period by The Seattle Times, KIRO 7, KING 5, KOMO 4 and KCPQ, according to an affidavit for a search warrant and a subpoena document submitted to King County Superior Court. A lawyer for The Seattle Times called the SPD effort a “fishing expedition.”

Oregon thought it had controlled COVID-19, then came surge

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Coronavirus numbers are surging and stretching into small Oregon communities that at the start of June had had few confirmed cases. The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday there were 375 additional confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide. The previous record was 281 cases. Over the past month, the case count more than doubled – surpassing 9,000. While the case count has been increasing across the state, authorities say there have been significant increases in rural counties. And they worry heading into the holiday weekend about family and friends gathering for parties

Amid virus fight, campaign season brings ethical quandaries

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The all-consuming nature of the coronavirus pandemic is creating unforeseen dilemmas for political candidates. In Montana, where Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is seeking a U.S. Senate seat, he’s facing allegations from Republicans of trying to capitalizing on the crisis after helping keep the state’s infection rate among the lowest in the nation. Bullock’s campaign counters that Republicans are trying to distract from incumbent Sen. Steve Daines’ record opposing expanded health care. Similar tensions have cropped up in Utah, Washington state and North Carolina as candidate’s who already hold office grapple with a thorny question: where does the coronavirus stop and the campaign begin?

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

ATLANTA (AP) — For many Americans, the Fourth of July won’t be about big festivities but setting off fireworks themselves. Hundreds of cities have canceled shows Saturday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and sales of consumer fireworks are booming. Some officials are concerned about fires and injuries with more pyrotechnics going off in backyards and at block parties. In fire-prone states like Arizona, some residents have called on the governor to ban fireworks this summer. While it’s not clear what’s driving people to shops, some sellers believe fireworks are a diversion for people who have been stuck at home during the pandemic.

Investigation underway over police officers’ TikTok videos

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A newspaper reported that three police officers in Washington state are under investigation over videos posted to their personal social media accounts, including one that criticized a protest about defunding police. The News Tribune reported that an officer in Tacoma noted the irony of police being asked for protection at a rally concerning a push to defund law enforcement. Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the department is investigating the video and two others posted to TikTok by department officers. Tacoma city manager Elizabeth Pauli said Wednesday that the officers were directed to stop using city equipment, uniforms or vehicles in personal communications.