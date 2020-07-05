AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 08 2:00 PM Bipartisan Reps. Rick Larsen and Darin LaHood speak at USIP event on U.S.-China relations – ‘Congressional Perspectives on U.S.-China Relations’ U.S. Institute of Peace online Bipartisan Congressional Dialogue, with Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen and Republican Rep. Darin LaHood discussing key issues facing the U.S.-China relationship, shifting views in Congress on the topic, and the role of Congress in managing rising tensions and facilitating engagement between the two countries

Weblinks: http://www.usip.org, https://twitter.com/USIP, #BipartisanUSIP

Contacts: U.S. Institute of Peace media, interviews@usip.org, 1 202 429 3869

Register at https://www.usip.org/events/congressional-perspectives-us-china-relations

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 08 June Sales

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203