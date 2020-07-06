BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3:30 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

SEATTLE – The man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one, is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Lawyers will discuss whether he can be released on bail. By Martha Bellisle. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

SUPREME COURT-ELECTORAL COLLEGE

WASHINGTON – In a decision flavored with references to “Hamilton” and “Veep,” the Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College. The ruling, in cases in Washington state and Colorado just under four months before the 2020 election, leaves in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, as electors almost always do anyway. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 900 words. AP Photos.

IDAHO PLANE CRASH

SPOKANE, Wash. – Authorities say at least eight people were killed when two small airplanes collided over a scenic lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which operates scenic flights over Lake Coeur d’ Alene. That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot. The sheriff’s office says the second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people. The bodies of three victims have been recovered so far. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 530 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

WNBA—OLDER COACHES-VIRUS RISK

Mike Thibault knows he could be at higher risk for severe illness if he gets the coronavirus because of his age. The 69-year-old Washington Mystics coach didn’t hesitate about going down to Florida with his team Monday to prepare for the virus-delayed WNBA season. Thibault is one of five head coaches in the league over 60, including three over 65 — which puts them in the higher risk category, according to the CDC. No other major sports league has as high a percentage of head coaches over 60. SENT: 680 words.

IN BRIEF

—POLICE ALTERNATIVE PROPOSAL: Seattle City Council member to propose police alternative.

—BODY RECOVERY-BURGLARY: Body discovered on riverbank believed to be burglary suspect.

—NEW LNG TERMINAL: US signs order for first West Coast gas-export terminal.

—SHERIFF COMMANDER QUITS: Washington sheriff’s commander quits over working conditions.

—BODIES FOUND-TACOMA: 2 women found dead in Tacoma home, police investigating.