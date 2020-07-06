Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say 21 people were arrested or detained early Sunday after throwing fireworks and mortars as they clashed with police during the latest rally decrying police brutality. Police said in a news release that officers used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to stymie protesters who they say broke windows at a federal courthouse and nearby businesses in a protest that lasted until 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Several officers were injured when fireworks and mortars exploded near them. Portland police arrested 13 people while Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Services detained eight others.

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Seven men were arrested after police say they taunted a Black family by yelling racial slurs and using Nazi salutes during a Fourth of July incident in an Oregon beach town. Police say the men from Washington challenged police to a fight when officers arrived to the beach in Lincoln City and set off fireworks that were banned. They were arrested on suspicion of charges including riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with police and possession of illegal fireworks. Listed phone numbers couldn’t be found for the men. It’s unknown if they have attorneys.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 303 new confirmed cases Saturday, putting the state’s total number of confirmed cases at 9,930. The four new casualties bring Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 213. KOIN reports three of the four latest people to die from the virus had underlying medical conditions. It was not confirmed if underlying medical conditions played a role in the other death — an 86-year-old woman from Lincoln County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a riot was declared in downtown Portland, Oregon, for the third time this week when the Hatfield Federal Courthouse was attacked early Saturday. KOIN reports shortly before 1 a.m., protesters began throwing rocks at the Federal Courthouse and then firing commercial grade fireworks toward the Justice Center. Some people dragged material and barricades and began to make a fence in the area. Portland police “stayed away from the demonstrators, as there was not an identified life safety risk,” officials said in a release. They said no tear gas was used. Demonstrations in the city following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May have grown increasingly violent.