WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

Hit 5

05-17-18-20-36

(five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Keno

03-06-07-09-10-13-15-27-30-34-40-42-43-49-55-66-74-75-78-79

(three, six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-five, sixty-six, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

Lotto

07-23-28-35-39-49

(seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

Match 4

17-18-20-21

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $69 million