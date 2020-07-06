WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)Hit 5
05-17-18-20-36
(five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000Keno
03-06-07-09-10-13-15-27-30-34-40-42-43-49-55-66-74-75-78-79
(three, six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-five, sixty-six, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)Lotto
07-23-28-35-39-49
(seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 millionMatch 4
17-18-20-21
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $73 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
