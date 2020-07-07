Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people were killed when two small airplanes collided over a scenic lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which operates scenic flights over Lake Coeur d’ Alene. That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot. The sheriff’s office says the second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people. The bodies of three victims have been recovered so far.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon’s Umatilla County has been fueled in part by sick employees returning to their jobs. Joseph Fiumara, the county’s public health inspector, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that people who tested positive were returning to their jobs as the county reopened and didn’t realize they had COVID-19 because they had mild symptoms. The county’s largest workplace outbreak is at the Lamb Weston potato factory in Hermiston. Umatilla County has 2% of the state’s population but has accounted for nearly one-fifth of Oregon’s case count over the past week. Umatilla is now one of eight rural counties on a state “watch list.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities have reported 168 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday , bringing the state to 10,395 known cases. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports most new cases were in the Portland metro area. The Oregon Health Authority didn’t report any new coronavirus-related deaths. The number of people confirmed to have died from the virus in Oregon is 215.

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — The East Oregonian newspaper reports that a recent candidate for Umatilla County commissioner, who claimed he received an anonymous racist letter last month, admitted to police he was the one who wrote it. Jonathan Lopez, who is Latino, said he had found a letter addressed to him which contained racist and derogatory slurs in his mailbox on June 23. He posted a photo of the typed letter to Facebook, which was shared hundreds of times within 24 hours. However, when police followed-up with Lopez about the incident on July 3, authorities say Lopez confessed to writing the letter.