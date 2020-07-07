Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved adopting a new tax on big businesses, two years after the council repealed a similar tax amid pressure from corporations such as Amazon and the prospect of a voter referendum. The council voted Monday to approve the tax expected to raise more than $200 million per year. The new tax called “JumpStart Seattle” by lead sponsor council member Teresa Mosqueda will target companies with many highly paid employees, whereas the 2018 “head tax” would have applied to all employees at large companies. The council voted 7-2 on the measure, which is expected to raise more than $200 million per year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is requiring nursing homes to report their COVID-19 cases and deaths. It also has promised to make user-friendly data available to residents, families and the public at large. But some facilities that had cases and deaths turn up as having none on Medicare’s COVID-19 nursing home website. And consumer advocates say finding statistics for any individual nursing home can be a challenge. Medicare says it lacks the legal authority to require nursing homes to report cases going back to the beginning of the year. There’s now a push in Congress to require full disclosure.

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Monday for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one. Police say Dawit Kelete, who is Black, drove the car around vehicles that were parked on Interstate 5 to protect a group of Black Femme March demonstrators. They say he hit two people and sped away early Saturday. He was taken into custody, and a judge found probable cause to hold Kelete on an investigation of vehicular assault. He is scheduled to be charged Wednesday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials confirmed 1,088 additional cases of the coronavirus on Monday, including 11 more deaths. The state Department of Health says the number of cases reported Monday includes a data processing backlog of cases over the holiday weekend. Over the past four days the average daily case total has been 711. The update brings the state total to 36,985 cases and 1,370 deaths. About 3.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.