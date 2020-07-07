Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO PLANE CRASH

Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people were killed when two small airplanes collided over a scenic lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which operates scenic flights over Lake Coeur d’ Alene. That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot. The sheriff’s office says the second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people. The bodies of three victims have been recovered so far.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Umatilla County COVID spike from sick employees working

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon’s Umatilla County has been fueled in part by sick employees returning to their jobs. Joseph Fiumara, the county’s public health inspector, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that people who tested positive were returning to their jobs as the county reopened and didn’t realize they had COVID-19 because they had mild symptoms. The county’s largest workplace outbreak is at the Lamb Weston potato factory in Hermiston. Umatilla County has 2% of the state’s population but has accounted for nearly one-fifth of Oregon’s case count over the past week. Umatilla is now one of eight rural counties on a state “watch list.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports 168 new, confirmed virus cases; no new deaths

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities have reported 168 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday , bringing the state to 10,395 known cases. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports most new cases were in the Portland metro area. The Oregon Health Authority didn’t report any new coronavirus-related deaths. The number of people confirmed to have died from the virus in Oregon is 215.

CANDIDATE-RACIST LETTER

County candidate confesses to writing racist letter

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — The East Oregonian newspaper reports that a recent candidate for Umatilla County commissioner, who claimed he received an anonymous racist letter last month, admitted to police he was the one who wrote it. Jonathan Lopez, who is Latino, said he had found a letter addressed to him which contained racist and derogatory slurs in his mailbox on June 23. He posted a photo of the typed letter to Facebook, which was shared hundreds of times within 24 hours. However, when police followed-up with Lopez about the incident on July 3, authorities say Lopez confessed to writing the letter.

NEW LNG TERMINAL

US signs order for first West Coast gas-export terminal

The Trump administration is clearing the way for the first West Coast export terminal for liquid natural gas. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette signed an export authorization order Monday for the proposed Jordan Cove liquid natural gas terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon. The project by a Canada-based company would target markets in Asia. It’s part of an administration push to promote U.S. oil and gas production and export despite mounting scientific warnings about fossil fuels damaging the climate. Brouillette says the Trump administration is working to provide natural gas to allies around the world. Oregon officials say state approval is still needed before the project can go forward.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PROTESTS-PORTLAND

Oregon protesters clash with police, throw fireworks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say 21 people were arrested or detained early Sunday after throwing fireworks and mortars as they clashed with police during the latest rally decrying police brutality. Police said in a news release that officers used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to stymie protesters who they say broke windows at a federal courthouse and nearby businesses in a protest that lasted until 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Several officers were injured when fireworks and mortars exploded near them. Portland police arrested 13 people while Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Services detained eight others.

RACIAL SLURS-MEN ARRESTED

Police: Men yelled racial slurs at Black family in Oregon

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Seven men were arrested after police say they taunted a Black family by yelling racial slurs and using Nazi salutes during a Fourth of July incident in an Oregon beach town. Police say the men from Washington challenged police to a fight when officers arrived to the beach in Lincoln City and set off fireworks that were banned. They were arrested on suspicion of charges including riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with police and possession of illegal fireworks. Listed phone numbers couldn’t be found for the men. It’s unknown if they have attorneys.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

4 new virus deaths, confirmed cases in Oregon near 10,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 303 new confirmed cases Saturday, putting the state’s total number of confirmed cases at 9,930. The four new casualties bring Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 213. KOIN reports three of the four latest people to die from the virus had underlying medical conditions. It was not confirmed if underlying medical conditions played a role in the other death — an 86-year-old woman from Lincoln County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.