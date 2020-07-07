Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BIG BUSINESS TAX-SEATTLE

Seattle City Council approves new tax on big business

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved adopting a new tax on big businesses, two years after the council repealed a similar tax amid pressure from corporations such as Amazon and the prospect of a voter referendum. The council voted Monday to approve the tax expected to raise more than $200 million per year. The new tax called “JumpStart Seattle” by lead sponsor council member Teresa Mosqueda will target companies with many highly paid employees, whereas the 2018 “head tax” would have applied to all employees at large companies. The council voted 7-2 on the measure, which is expected to raise more than $200 million per year.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOMES

Medicare nursing home COVID-19 site leaves users in the dark

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is requiring nursing homes to report their COVID-19 cases and deaths. It also has promised to make user-friendly data available to residents, families and the public at large. But some facilities that had cases and deaths turn up as having none on Medicare’s COVID-19 nursing home website. And consumer advocates say finding statistics for any individual nursing home can be a challenge. Medicare says it lacks the legal authority to require nursing homes to report cases going back to the beginning of the year. There’s now a push in Congress to require full disclosure.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Monday for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one. Police say Dawit Kelete, who is Black, drove the car around vehicles that were parked on Interstate 5 to protect a group of Black Femme March demonstrators. They say he hit two people and sped away early Saturday. He was taken into custody, and a judge found probable cause to hold Kelete on an investigation of vehicular assault. He is scheduled to be charged Wednesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington coronavirus cases nearing 37,000

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials confirmed 1,088 additional cases of the coronavirus on Monday, including 11 more deaths. The state Department of Health says the number of cases reported Monday includes a data processing backlog of cases over the holiday weekend. Over the past four days the average daily case total has been 711. The update brings the state total to 36,985 cases and 1,370 deaths. About 3.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.

AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-ELECTORAL-COLLEGE

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court Monday in a decision flavored with references to the Broadway show “Hamilton” and the TV series “Veep.” The ruling comes just under four months before the 2020 election, leaving in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for their states’ popular-vote winner. Electors almost always do so anyway. So-called faithless electors have not been critical to the outcome of a presidential election, but that could change in a race decided by just a few electoral votes.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE-DETECTIVE

Detective on leave over Facebook posts about Seattle protest

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it has placed a detective on leave as it investigates Facebook posts that ridiculed protesters who were struck by a car on a closed freeway over the weekend. Detective Mike Brown has been with the sheriff’s office for more than four decades. The King County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of the posts _ including one that reportedly said “All lives splatter” _ on Sunday and forwarded the matter to its internal investigations unit for an expedited review. It was not immediately clear if Brown had obtained a lawyer. The King County Police Officers Guild did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

IDAHO PLANE CRASH

Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people were killed when two small airplanes collided over a scenic lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which operates scenic flights over Lake Coeur d’ Alene. That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot. The sheriff’s office says the second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people. The bodies of three victims have been recovered so far.

POLICE ALTERNATIVE PROPOSAL

Seattle City Council member to propose police alternative

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle City Council member is introducing legislation to redirect money from the police budget to creating a new mental health and substance addiction first-responder program. The Seattle Times reports the proposal from council member Andrew Lewis would send unarmed medics and crisis workers to reports of people in mental health crisis. Amid continuing protests in Seattle and around the nation where protesters are calling for defunding police, Lewis sees this new response replacing police in these situations and lowering police caseloads.

BODY RECOVERED-BURGLARY

Body discovered on riverbank believed to be burglary suspect

YELM, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state believe a body discovered by a kayaker was a suspect who jumped into a river during a failed burglary attempt. KING-TV reported a man’s body was found along the Nisqually River in Yelm. The man’s identity was not immediately released, but Lt. Ray Brady of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says he appears to be a suspect from a June 25 burglary. A deputy responded to a residence where a man was seen carrying a firearm before dropping the gun and jumping into the river. The body was found a quarter mile from the burglary site.

BODIES FOUND-TACOMA

2 women found dead in Tacoma home, police investigating

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating after two women were found dead inside their home in Tacoma. Officers and medics were dispatched to the residence on Pierce Street at around 4 a.m. Sunday after a man called 911 to report that he arrived home and found his two female roommates unresponsive. That’s according to Wendy Haddow of the Tacoma police. The man attempted lifesaving measures while police responded. The two women, aged 31 and 34, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics with the Tacoma Fire Department. No other information was immediately available about the two women.