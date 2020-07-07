Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND ARRESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney in Oregon announced federal charges Tuesday against seven protesters who are accused in court papers of defacing a federal courthouse and assaulting federal officers during protests in Portland, Oregon against racial injustice and police brutality. SENT: 240 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT

Ridgefield, Wash. — The recent destruction of memorials to Confederate leaders since the death of George Floyd hasn’t deterred the operators of a park visible from Interstate 5 north of Vancouver, Washington. SENT: 310 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SUMMER CAMPS

Missouri leaders knew the risk of convening thousands of kids at summer camps across the state during a pandemic, the state’s top health official said, and insisted that camp organizers have plans in place to keep an outbreak from happening. The outbreak happened anyway. SENT: 650 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK IDAHO

BOISE, Idaho — For a time in Idaho, it seemed like the worst of the coronavirus pandemic could be over. After an initial onslaught of confirmed cases in the spring, by June numbers had dropped to a point that state leaders felt comfortable allowing businesses to reopen and life to get back to nearly normal. A new spike of COVID-19 occurrences has prompted some concern. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 970 words. With AP photos.

IDAHO PLANE CRASH

SPOKANE, Wash. — Searchers recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 320 words.

GRIZZLIES NORTH CASCADES

SPOKANE, Wash. — The federal government on Tuesday decided to scrap plans to reintroduce grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem in Washington state. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 480 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

OREGON DROUGHT: Drought affects parts of Oregon, Bend urges conservation.

BIAS CRIME: Man charged with bias crime after Black worker threatened.

MOTHER KILLED SON CHARGED: Man charged with murder in mother’s death in Portland.

WILDFIRE SMOKE SIBERIA: Siberia wildfire smoke reaches Southcentral Alaska, islands.

