WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

6-6-2

(six, six, two)

Keno

12-13-15-22-23-38-45-46-49-50-58-59-62-63-64-66-67-71-74-76

(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-six)

Match 4

02-08-14-15

(two, eight, fourteen, fifteen)

Mega Millions

16-20-25-30-43, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, forty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $69 million