BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE — Prosecutors plan to decide Wednesday on charges against the man who hit two protesters with his car, killing one, while driving on a Seattle freeway that was closed for Black Lives Matter demonstrations. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 470 words. Will be updated. With AP photos.

HUNTING GRIZZLIES

BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. appeals court said Wednesday that a federal judge was right to restore protections for about 700 grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region of the Rocky Mountains, after federal officials sought to turn over management of the animals to states that would have allowed them to be hunted. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 420 words.

SEATTLE TRANSIT FUNDING

SEATTLE — The mayor of Seattle has proposed creating a fund that would generate up to $30 million each year for city public transit over the next six years. SENT: 340 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Downtown businesses in Portland, Oregon, have sustained about $23 million in damages and lost customers because of violent nightly protests that have wracked the city, authorities said Wednesday. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 270 words. With AP photos.

OBIT MARY KAY LETOURNEAU

SEATTLE — Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted of raping him in a case that drew international headlines, has died. She was 58. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE BLACK LIVES STRIKE

NEW YORK — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work this month, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. By Aaron Morrison. SENT: 1200 words.

SPORTS

SOC NWSL REIGN ROYALS: Balcer’s stoppage time goal give Reign 1-0 win over Royals

IN BRIEF

REDSKINS MERCHANDISE AMAZON: Amazon to start pulling Redskins merchandise after AG letter

HUMPBACK WHALE LIKELY DEATH: Humpack whale’s condition unknown after collision with ferry.

HIKER RESCUED: Man rescued after breaking leg in fall on Mt. Stuart.

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS: Frontier Northwest to pay over undisclosed customer fees.