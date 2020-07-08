Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney in Oregon announced federal charges Tuesday against seven protesters accused in court papers of defacing a federal courthouse and assaulting federal officers during protests in Portland, Oregon against racial injustice and police brutality. The protesters are charged with offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to destruction of federal property and assaulting a federal officer. Protesters in Portland have demonstrated for 40 consecutive nights following the death of George Floyd and are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties in the city’s downtown core, including the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. All seven protesters were released after a brief hearing Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government is scrapping plans to reintroduce grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt told a meeting of community members in Omak, Washington, on Tuesday that his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward. Bernhardt says grizzly bears are not in danger of extinction, and the Department of the Interior will focus on managing healthy grizzly bear populations across their existing range. The department began planning the environmental review process in 2015 under the Obama administration. The environmental group Conservation Northwest says it is disappointed in the decision.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown last week declared a drought emergency in seven counties. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the governor’s July 1 emergency drought declaration covers regions where agriculture relies on scant water: Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson in central Oregon, Douglas and Josephine counties in southern Oregon, and Gilliam and Wasco counties in the Columbia River Gorge. The governor’s declaration enables the state Department of Agriculture to seek federal aid. It also instructs the Oregon Water Resources Department to “coordinate and provide assistance to water users,” like irrigation districts.

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — The recent destruction of memorials to Confederate leaders since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis hasn’t deterred the operators of a memorial to the Confederate president visible from Interstate 5 north of Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reports community conversation about the tribute in Jefferson Davis Park has repeatedly resurfaced since the park was installed on private property in 2007. Sons of Confederate Veterans Pacific NW Commander Rick Leaumont said he thinks people who are upset and making demands are in the minority. NAACP Vancouver President Bridgette Fahnbulleh said she doesn’t understand honoring people who wanted to keep people in slavery.