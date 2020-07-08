Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Mary Kay Letourneau, who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted for raping him, has died. She was 58. Her lawyer David Gehrke told news outlets Letourneau died Tuesday of cancer. Letourneau was a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping Vili Fualaau, who was 12. Letourneau and Fualaau married in 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a 7½-year prison term for child rape. They have two daughters together. Fualaau filed for a legal separation from Letourneau in 2017.

SEATTLE (AP) — Two weeks after a cyber-security firm released the identity of an alleged hacker from Kazakhstan, federal authorities in Seattle have unsealed a 2018 indictment charging the man with an array of computer crimes. The indictment said Andrey Turchin, known in hacking circles as “fxmsp,” and his accomplices ran a prolific hacking ring that attacked hundreds of victims, including government agencies, schools, banks and luxury hotel chains on six continents. The 37-year-old is believed to be in Kazakhstan. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government is scrapping plans to reintroduce grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt told a meeting of community members in Omak, Washington, on Tuesday that his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward. Bernhardt says grizzly bears are not in danger of extinction, and the Department of the Interior will focus on managing healthy grizzly bear populations across their existing range. The department began planning the environmental review process in 2015 under the Obama administration. The environmental group Conservation Northwest says it is disappointed in the decision.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is requiring nursing homes to report their COVID-19 cases and deaths. It also has promised to make user-friendly data available online to the public. But some facilities that had cases and deaths turn up as having none on Medicare’s COVID-19 nursing home website. And consumer advocates say finding statistics for any individual nursing home can be a challenge. Medicare says it lacks the legal authority to require nursing homes to report cases going back to the beginning of the year. Lawmakers are pushing for full disclosure. AP’s tally of nursing home and long-term care fatalities tops 57,000.