Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PHOENIX (AP) — Robbie Ray already knew 2020 would be a big season for his financial future because it’s his last one before becoming a free agent. Now the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander will have fewer chances to make a strong impression, with the schedule shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’ll likely get 11 or 12 starts instead of the usual 30-plus. Ray came to summer camp in great shape and threw nearly 80 pitches during a live batting practice session Sunday. He’s one of several major league players who have plenty to prove over the next two months as baseball tries to get going.

SEATTLE (AP) — When the games start, Kyle Seager doesn’t intend to be wearing a mask all the time. For now, in the early days of summer camp for the Seattle Mariners, the veteran third baseman has it on all the time. At the plate. In the field. It’s not enjoyable. But for him it’s necessary. Both personally and to be an example. Seager is one of the few veterans as Seattle continues its rebuild toward the future. He also has a family with three young kids and had to make the decision with his family whether it was worth playing in a 60-game season.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard struggled during the coronavirus shutdown, missing his mom and grieving the death of his cousin. But he also found inspiration in his music and the Black Lives Matter movement. Now his focus has turned to the re-start of the NBA season later this month in Orlando. The Blazers have just eight games to climb into the playoffs. They’ll get a boost by the return of big men Jusuf Nukic and Zach Collins.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Sam Staab’s header in the 77th minute pulled the Washington Spirit into a 1-1 draw with the Portland Thorns on Sunday night in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament. Lindsey Horan’s diving header off a free kick from Meghan Klingenberg put the Thorns up 1-0 in the 69th minute. Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe got a hand on the ball but it bounced into the goal off the crossbar. Staab scored for the Spirit on a backheel volley from teammate Ashley Sanchez to tie the game up.