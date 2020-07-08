Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-ARRESTS

Federal charges filed for 7 protesters in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney in Oregon announced federal charges Tuesday against seven protesters accused in court papers of defacing a federal courthouse and assaulting federal officers during protests in Portland, Oregon against racial injustice and police brutality. The protesters are charged with offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to destruction of federal property and assaulting a federal officer. Protesters in Portland have demonstrated for 40 consecutive nights following the death of George Floyd and are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties in the city’s downtown core, including the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. All seven protesters were released after a brief hearing Monday.

GRIZZLIES-NORTH CASCADES

Feds scrap plans to reintroduce grizzlies to North Cascades

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government is scrapping plans to reintroduce grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt told a meeting of community members in Omak, Washington, on Tuesday that his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward. Bernhardt says grizzly bears are not in danger of extinction, and the Department of the Interior will focus on managing healthy grizzly bear populations across their existing range. The department began planning the environmental review process in 2015 under the Obama administration. The environmental group Conservation Northwest says it is disappointed in the decision.

OREGON-DROUGHT

Drought affects parts of Oregon, Bend urges conservation

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown last week declared a drought emergency in seven counties. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the governor’s July 1 emergency drought declaration covers regions where agriculture relies on scant water: Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson in central Oregon, Douglas and Josephine counties in southern Oregon, and Gilliam and Wasco counties in the Columbia River Gorge. The governor’s declaration enables the state Department of Agriculture to seek federal aid. It also instructs the Oregon Water Resources Department to “coordinate and provide assistance to water users,” like irrigation districts.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT

Confederate memorial owners undeterred by recent removals

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — The recent destruction of memorials to Confederate leaders since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis hasn’t deterred the operators of a memorial to the Confederate president visible from Interstate 5 north of Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reports community conversation about the tribute in Jefferson Davis Park has repeatedly resurfaced since the park was installed on private property in 2007. Sons of Confederate Veterans Pacific NW Commander Rick Leaumont said he thinks people who are upset and making demands are in the minority. NAACP Vancouver President Bridgette Fahnbulleh said she doesn’t understand honoring people who wanted to keep people in slavery.

BIAS CRIME

Man charged with bias crime after Black worker threatened

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson says a man has been charged with a bias crime after two Black men were threatened with a knife. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Zachary Hantz threatened a City of Portland Parks & Recreation employee Sunday, according to the district attorney’s office. Officials say Hantz started walking aggressively toward the man, yelling racial hate speech. Officials say he took out a knife and pointed it at the worker in a way that made him fearful of “serious physical injury.” Officials say a Black man who saw the incident tried to de-escalate the situation but Hantz started screaming and pointing the knife at him. It wasn’t known if Hantz has a lawyer.

MOTHER KILLED-SON CHARGED

Man charged with murder in mother’s death in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 54-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after his mother was found dead in a Portland apartment. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Todd Carr was arrested and lodged in jail Sunday after officers responded to a reported disturbance at the residence that morning. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says officers discovered the body Shannon Carr and that her son was at the home. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Carr died of homicidal violence. It wasn’t immediately known if Carr has a lawyer to comment on the case.

IDAHO PLANE CRASH

Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people were killed when two small airplanes collided over a scenic lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which operates scenic flights over Lake Coeur d’ Alene. That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot. The sheriff’s office says the second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people. The bodies of three victims have been recovered so far.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Umatilla County COVID spike from sick employees working

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon’s Umatilla County has been fueled in part by sick employees returning to their jobs. Joseph Fiumara, the county’s public health inspector, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that people who tested positive were returning to their jobs as the county reopened and didn’t realize they had COVID-19 because they had mild symptoms. The county’s largest workplace outbreak is at the Lamb Weston potato factory in Hermiston. Umatilla County has 2% of the state’s population but has accounted for nearly one-fifth of Oregon’s case count over the past week. Umatilla is now one of eight rural counties on a state “watch list.”