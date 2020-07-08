Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

SEATTLE (AP) — Mary Kay Letourneau, who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted for raping him, has died. She was 58. Her lawyer David Gehrke told news outlets Letourneau died Tuesday of cancer. Letourneau was a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping Vili Fualaau, who was 12. Letourneau and Fualaau married in 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a 7½-year prison term for child rape. They have two daughters together. Fualaau filed for a legal separation from Letourneau in 2017.

HACKING INDICTMENT

Feds unseal 2018 indictment charging Kazakh man in hacks

SEATTLE (AP) — Two weeks after a cyber-security firm released the identity of an alleged hacker from Kazakhstan, federal authorities in Seattle have unsealed a 2018 indictment charging the man with an array of computer crimes. The indictment said Andrey Turchin, known in hacking circles as “fxmsp,” and his accomplices ran a prolific hacking ring that attacked hundreds of victims, including government agencies, schools, banks and luxury hotel chains on six continents. The 37-year-old is believed to be in Kazakhstan. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

GRIZZLIES-NORTH CASCADES

Feds scrap plans to reintroduce grizzlies to North Cascades

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government is scrapping plans to reintroduce grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt told a meeting of community members in Omak, Washington, on Tuesday that his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward. Bernhardt says grizzly bears are not in danger of extinction, and the Department of the Interior will focus on managing healthy grizzly bear populations across their existing range. The department began planning the environmental review process in 2015 under the Obama administration. The environmental group Conservation Northwest says it is disappointed in the decision.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOMES

COVID-19 data on Medicare’s nursing home site is incomplete

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is requiring nursing homes to report their COVID-19 cases and deaths. It also has promised to make user-friendly data available online to the public. But some facilities that had cases and deaths turn up as having none on Medicare’s COVID-19 nursing home website. And consumer advocates say finding statistics for any individual nursing home can be a challenge. Medicare says it lacks the legal authority to require nursing homes to report cases going back to the beginning of the year. Lawmakers are pushing for full disclosure. AP’s tally of nursing home and long-term care fatalities tops 57,000.

AP-US-RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-ARRESTS

Federal charges filed for 7 protesters in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney in Oregon announced federal charges Tuesday against seven protesters accused in court papers of defacing a federal courthouse and assaulting federal officers during protests in Portland, Oregon against racial injustice and police brutality. The protesters are charged with offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to destruction of federal property and assaulting a federal officer. Protesters in Portland have demonstrated for 40 consecutive nights following the death of George Floyd and are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties in the city’s downtown core, including the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. All seven protesters were released after a brief hearing Monday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Businesses to turn away customers without masks amid virus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Residents in Washington state must wear facial coverings inside businesses such as grocery stores and restaurants or be asked to leave under a new statewide order in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new mandate last week. It prohibits a business from allowing a customer to enter a business, or conducting business with a customer, if they are not wearing a facial covering in any public space, indoor our outdoors. The mandate comes as the state has seen a spike in new cases. The requirement took effect Tuesday.

IDAHO PLANE CRASH

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that specialized divers are searching Lake Coeur d’Alene for the remaining two victims. The eight people, including three children, were in two small airplanes that collided in mid-air on Sunday afternoon and plunged into the water. Recreational boaters rushed to the scene, but no survivors were found. Authorities say the wreckage is strewn across about 500 yards of the lake bottom.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT

Confederate memorial owners undeterred by recent removals

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — The recent destruction of memorials to Confederate leaders since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis hasn’t deterred the operators of a memorial to the Confederate president visible from Interstate 5 north of Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reports community conversation about the tribute in Jefferson Davis Park has repeatedly resurfaced since the park was installed on private property in 2007. Sons of Confederate Veterans Pacific NW Commander Rick Leaumont said he thinks people who are upset and making demands are in the minority. NAACP Vancouver President Bridgette Fahnbulleh said she doesn’t understand honoring people who wanted to keep people in slavery.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME

Virus sickens 21 at Mount Vernon nursing home

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a Mount Vernon nursing home is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents and employees. Skagit County confirmed Monday that so far 21 residents and employees at Mira Vista Care Center have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Skagit Valley Herald reports the first case was confirmed June 19, and others were confirmed with follow-up testing. Most cases there have been mild or asymptomatic. Polly Dubbel, communicable disease and environmental health manager with Skagit County Public Health, said because COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living situations can be challenging to contain, it’s important that the public works together to slow the spread and help stop the virus from entering these vulnerable facilities.

FIREWORKS DEATH

21-year-old man dies from fireworks explosion

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has died from injuries sustained from a firework explosion on the Fourth of July. The Everett Herald reports Marysville firefighters and police were called 51st Avenue NE around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The Marysville man had significant injuries to this upper body. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, according to a news release from the Marysville Fire District. The police determined the death was accidental after a mortar-style firework exploded prematurely.