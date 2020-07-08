AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

Wednesday, Jul. 08 2:00 PM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici launches House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis’ new action plan – Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici holds virtual Oregon kick-off event for the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis’ new Climate Action Plan. Other speakers include Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians’ Don Sampson, Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters’ Evelyn Shapiro, and Oregon State University’s George Waldbusser

Weblinks: http://bonamici.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepBonamici

Contacts: Natalie Crofts, Office of Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, Natalie.Crofts@mail.house.gov, 1 202 754 1649

Members of the public who wish to participate can sign up here: https://bonamici.house.gov/rsvp * Media who would like call-in information should RSVP to Natalie.Crofts@mail.house.gov