BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

SEATTLE — Sonny Vinuya hasn’t decided if he’ll vote again for Donald Trump in the battleground state of Nevada. The Filipino American businessman in Las Vegas is personally offended by the president’s use of a racist slur at recent re-election rallies, where he mocked China and the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins in Asia. But most important to Vinuya is the economy, which has also been sinking into a pandemic-triggered recession despite a robust stimulus package. By Sally Ho. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said Thursday that just under 35,000 people are waiting for resolution of their claims for unemployment benefits, and that questions around their claims should be resolved by the end of the month. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 370 words.

SEATTLE — Representatives from a new coalition urged the Seattle City Council to immediately begin redirecting millions of dollars in funding from the Police Department to community-based solutions, affordable housing and a new approach to public safety. SENT: 470 words.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A rare collection of previously unissued recordings by legendary jazz saxophonist Cannonball Adderley is becoming more accessible thanks to two small jazz labels seeking to keep jazz history alive. By Russell Contreras. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

