Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say downtown businesses in Portland, Oregon, have sustained about $23 million in damages and lost customers because of violent nightly protests that have wracked the city. At a police briefing Wednesday, Deputy Chief Chris Davis said the intensity of the violence by an “agitator corps” and the length of the protests are unprecedented in Oregon’s largest city. Protesters have demonstrated for 41 consecutive nights following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and they are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties. Authorities have declared riots several times and used tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a Eugene resident’s right to a nonbinary gender marker. Jones Hollister’s gender is nonbinary, but their petition for a nonbinary gender marker was denied by Lane County Circuit Court Judge Charles D. Carlson in 2019. The Appeals Court ruled Wednesday that the circuit court erred in concluding that it lacked authority under state law to approve Hollister’s application for a legal change of sex from female to nonbinary. Hollister says they are thrilled for all nonbinary Oregonians who will now be able to have court paperwork confirming their identities.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A steep drop in lottery funds due to the COVID-19 crisis has killed the sale of $273 million in state bonds to pay for major projects in Oregon. The Bulletin newspaper of Bend reports that the 37 projects authorized by the Legislature at the end of the 2019 session include water system overhauls in Warm Springs and Salem and a new YMCA for Eugene and deepening the Coos Bay channel. In order to sell bonds, the state has to show a 4-to-1 ratio between forecast Lottery Fund revenue and the amount of debt in the bonds. The ratio of just over 3-to-1 is too low.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A former Jackson County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to a charge of official misconduct in Jackson County Circuit Court. The Mail Tribune reports Roger Campbell pleaded guilty Tuesday to the misdemeanor charge. The charge stemmed from evidence uncovered in 2019 that he had taken sexually explicit photos of himself while in uniform in his patrol car and sent them to an acquaintance. Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert says Campbell will not be able to work as a law enforcement officer in Oregon again though it’s possible Campbell could be hired as a law enforcement officer in another state.