Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say that if cases of coronavirus continue to increase, it’s unlikely that a current statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of reopening will be lifted at the end of the initial two-week timeframe. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the pause last week for the state’s 39 counties, which are in various stages of a four-stage economic reopening plan. Health Secretary John Weisman said Wednesday that not only will a continuation of daily increases keep counties paused where they are, officials will have to consider whether they need to roll back reopening in counties by whole phases, or make other changes.

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors have filed three felony charges against the man who hit two protesters with his car while driving on a Seattle freeway that was closed for Black Lives Matter demonstrations. One of the protesters was killed. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Dawit Kelete with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on July 22. Police say Kelete hit two people at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker, suffered critical injuries and died Saturday night. Diaz Love was hospitalized with multiple fractures.

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — The 2020 Washington State Fair has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fair CEO Kent Hojem said in a video on the event’s website the decision to cancel the September event was made after thoughtful consideration. He says at its core a fair is a people-gathering event, which runs contrary to the challenges of containing the pandemic. He says it was a decision made in what officials feel are the best interests of the health and safety of guests, employees and exhibitors.