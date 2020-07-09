Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Bethany Balcer scored in stoppage time and OL Reign defeated the Utah Royals 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament. It was the Reign’s first victory in three group-stage Challenge Cup matches played without fans at Zions Bank Stadium. Balcer’s header came off Nicole Momiki’s well-placed cross in the 91st minute. Royals goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart appeared to get a hand on it, but she couldn’t keep the ball out of the net.

PHOENIX (AP) — Robbie Ray already knew 2020 would be a big season for his financial future because it’s his last one before becoming a free agent. Now the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander will have fewer chances to make a strong impression, with the schedule shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’ll likely get 11 or 12 starts instead of the usual 30-plus. Ray came to summer camp in great shape and threw nearly 80 pitches during a live batting practice session Sunday. He’s one of several major league players who have plenty to prove over the next two months as baseball tries to get going.

UNDATED (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Junior Guerra has returned to the team after missing the start of summer camp because of a positive coronavirus test. Guerra is one of four Arizona players to test positive and had not participated in summer camp since its start last week. Guerra said his first test for the virus was negative, but his second about 10 days ago was positive. He returned after testing negative twice in 24 hours. Guerra signed with the Diamondbacks last offseason after spending the previous four seasons in Milwaukee.