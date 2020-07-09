Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE — Idaho’s 300,000 schoolkids in grades K-12 can return to schools this fall but with flexible learning strategies to protect them and their communities during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brad Little said Thursday. The plan, unanimously approved by the Idaho State Board of Education a few hours earlier, says schools must be prepared to teach students with traditional face-to-face methods in the classroom, distance learning online, or a hybrid combination. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 200 words. UPCOMING: Will be expanded.

SEATTLE — Representatives from a new coalition urged the Seattle City Council to immediately begin redirecting millions of dollars in funding from the Police Department to community-based solutions, affordable housing and a new approach to public safety. “I really, truly do not believe change will happen unless we take away 50%,” commenter Ayan Musse said. “We have to start imagining a world without law enforcement.” SENT: 470 words.