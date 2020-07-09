Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Police: $23 million lost due to ongoing Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say downtown businesses in Portland, Oregon, have sustained about $23 million in damages and lost customers because of violent nightly protests that have wracked the city. At a police briefing Wednesday, Deputy Chief Chris Davis said the intensity of the violence by an “agitator corps” and the length of the protests are unprecedented in Oregon’s largest city. Protesters have demonstrated for 41 consecutive nights following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and they are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties. Authorities have declared riots several times and used tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

NONBINARY DESIGNATION RULING

Appeals Court rules in favor of nonbinary legal designations

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a Eugene resident’s right to a nonbinary gender marker. Jones Hollister’s gender is nonbinary, but their petition for a nonbinary gender marker was denied by Lane County Circuit Court Judge Charles D. Carlson in 2019. The Appeals Court ruled Wednesday that the circuit court erred in concluding that it lacked authority under state law to approve Hollister’s application for a legal change of sex from female to nonbinary. Hollister says they are thrilled for all nonbinary Oregonians who will now be able to have court paperwork confirming their identities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MAJOR PROJECTS

Coronavirus kills funding of 37 projects in Oregon

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A steep drop in lottery funds due to the COVID-19 crisis has killed the sale of $273 million in state bonds to pay for major projects in Oregon. The Bulletin newspaper of Bend reports that the 37 projects authorized by the Legislature at the end of the 2019 session include water system overhauls in Warm Springs and Salem and a new YMCA for Eugene and deepening the Coos Bay channel. In order to sell bonds, the state has to show a 4-to-1 ratio between forecast Lottery Fund revenue and the amount of debt in the bonds. The ratio of just over 3-to-1 is too low.

SHERIFF’S DEPUTY-MISCONDUCT

Ex-deputy pleads guilty to misconduct for explicit photos

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A former Jackson County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to a charge of official misconduct in Jackson County Circuit Court. The Mail Tribune reports Roger Campbell pleaded guilty Tuesday to the misdemeanor charge. The charge stemmed from evidence uncovered in 2019 that he had taken sexually explicit photos of himself while in uniform in his patrol car and sent them to an acquaintance. Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert says Campbell will not be able to work as a law enforcement officer in Oregon again though it’s possible Campbell could be hired as a law enforcement officer in another state.

AP-US-RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-ARRESTS

Federal charges filed for 7 protesters in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney in Oregon announced federal charges Tuesday against seven protesters accused in court papers of defacing a federal courthouse and assaulting federal officers during protests in Portland, Oregon against racial injustice and police brutality. The protesters are charged with offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to destruction of federal property and assaulting a federal officer. Protesters in Portland have demonstrated for 40 consecutive nights following the death of George Floyd and are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties in the city’s downtown core, including the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. All seven protesters were released after a brief hearing Monday.

GRIZZLIES-NORTH CASCADES

Feds scrap plans to reintroduce grizzlies to North Cascades

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government is scrapping plans to reintroduce grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt told a meeting of community members in Omak, Washington, on Tuesday that his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward. Bernhardt says grizzly bears are not in danger of extinction, and the Department of the Interior will focus on managing healthy grizzly bear populations across their existing range. The department began planning the environmental review process in 2015 under the Obama administration. The environmental group Conservation Northwest says it is disappointed in the decision.

OREGON-DROUGHT

Drought affects parts of Oregon, Bend urges conservation

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown last week declared a drought emergency in seven counties. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the governor’s July 1 emergency drought declaration covers regions where agriculture relies on scant water: Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson in central Oregon, Douglas and Josephine counties in southern Oregon, and Gilliam and Wasco counties in the Columbia River Gorge. The governor’s declaration enables the state Department of Agriculture to seek federal aid. It also instructs the Oregon Water Resources Department to “coordinate and provide assistance to water users,” like irrigation districts.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT

Confederate memorial owners undeterred by recent removals

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — The recent destruction of memorials to Confederate leaders since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis hasn’t deterred the operators of a memorial to the Confederate president visible from Interstate 5 north of Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reports community conversation about the tribute in Jefferson Davis Park has repeatedly resurfaced since the park was installed on private property in 2007. Sons of Confederate Veterans Pacific NW Commander Rick Leaumont said he thinks people who are upset and making demands are in the minority. NAACP Vancouver President Bridgette Fahnbulleh said she doesn’t understand honoring people who wanted to keep people in slavery.