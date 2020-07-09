Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

County pause for phased reopening may remain if cases climb

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say that if cases of coronavirus continue to increase, it’s unlikely that a current statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of reopening will be lifted at the end of the initial two-week timeframe. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the pause last week for the state’s 39 counties, which are in various stages of a four-stage economic reopening plan. Health Secretary John Weisman said Wednesday that not only will a continuation of daily increases keep counties paused where they are, officials will have to consider whether they need to roll back reopening in counties by whole phases, or make other changes.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-BLACK-LIVES-STRIKE

AP Exclusive: ‘Strike for Black Lives’ to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Driver who hit Seattle protesters charged with 3 felonies

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors have filed three felony charges against the man who hit two protesters with his car while driving on a Seattle freeway that was closed for Black Lives Matter demonstrations. One of the protesters was killed. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Dawit Kelete with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on July 22. Police say Kelete hit two people at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker, suffered critical injuries and died Saturday night. Diaz Love was hospitalized with multiple fractures.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE FAIR

2020 Washington State Fair canceled due to the coronavirus

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — The 2020 Washington State Fair has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fair CEO Kent Hojem said in a video on the event’s website the decision to cancel the September event was made after thoughtful consideration. He says at its core a fair is a people-gathering event, which runs contrary to the challenges of containing the pandemic. He says it was a decision made in what officials feel are the best interests of the health and safety of guests, employees and exhibitors.

SEATTLE TRANSIT FUNDING

Mayor proposes $30M replacement fund for Seattle transit

SEATTLE (AP) — The mayor of Seattle has proposed creating a fund that would generate up to $30 million each year for city public transit over the next six years. KOMO-TV reported that Mayor Jenny Durkan said Tuesday that the measure would replace a previous one set to expire at the end of this year and would maintain a 0.1% sales tax passed by voters in 2014 and continue to support access to frequent and reliable public transportation. City Council must approve the measure if it is to go before Seattle voters in November.

REDSKINS MERCHANDISE-AMAZON

Amazon will stop selling Redskins merchandise

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Amazon will stop selling Washington Redskins merchandise after the football team said it would undergo a review of its name, which is considered a racial slur. The Seattle-based online shopping giant informed sellers Wednesday morning that it would be pulling Redskins merchandise from its online marketplace. Other major retailers, including Walmart, have also stopped selling the team’s merchandise. The recent national conversation on race has renewed opposition to the name, prompting sponsors to speak up. The name review, which the team announced last week, could lead to the team getting a new name.

AP-US-OBIT-MARY-KAY-LETOURNEAU

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

SEATTLE (AP) — Mary Kay Letourneau, who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted of raping him, has died. She was 58. Her lawyer David Gehrke told The Associated Press that Letourneau died Monday, not Tuesday as previously reported. Gehrke says Letourneau died of advanced colon cancer. She was a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping Vili Fualaau, who was 12. Letourneau and Fualaau married in 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a 7½-year prison term for child rape. They had two daughters together. Fualaau filed for a legal separation from Letourneau in 2017.

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS

Frontier Northwest to pay over undisclosed customer fees

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Frontier Communications Northwest will pay $900,000 to Washington state after an investigation by the attorney general’s office found the company charged customers undisclosed fees and misled them about the speed of its internet service. The Seattle Times reports that Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office says Frontier charged customers monthly internet infrastructure surcharges without adequately disclosing those fees. A legal agreement to be filed in Thurston County Court requires the company to be transparent with customers over fees in the future and stop the internet surcharges. Frontier Northwest provides internet, cable and telephone services to mostly rural customers in Washington.

HUMPBACK WHALE-LIKELY DEATH

Humpack whale’s condition unknown after collision with ferry

MUKILTEO, Wash. (AP) — A whale watching group believes a humpback whale struck by a Washington state ferry is unlikely to have survived, while the state has asked residents to watch for a wounded animal. KOMO-TV reported the Pacific Whale Watch Association says the whale was struck by the ship Monday in the area near Mukilteo. The ferry service operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation says MK Tokitae departed at noon and learned about whales in the area within minutes. The agency says whales came close to the ferry and the ship did not have time to stop before striking one.

HACKING INDICTMENT

Feds unseal 2018 indictment charging Kazakh man in hacks

SEATTLE (AP) — Two weeks after a cyber-security firm released the identity of an alleged hacker from Kazakhstan, federal authorities in Seattle have unsealed a 2018 indictment charging the man with an array of computer crimes. The indictment said Andrey Turchin, known in hacking circles as “fxmsp,” and his accomplices ran a prolific hacking ring that attacked hundreds of victims, including government agencies, schools, banks and luxury hotel chains on six continents. The 37-year-old is believed to be in Kazakhstan. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.