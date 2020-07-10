BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:25 p.m.

1916 RACIST RULING OVERTURNED

SEATTLE — Washington state’s Supreme Court on Friday vacated a 1916 ruling that allowed a prosecutor to bring criminal charges against a tribal fisherman as racist and unjust. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 400 words.

PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL BAD WATER

SEATTLE — Bacteria found in the water at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital means no one can take showers or wash hands, at a time when COVID-19 is on the rise. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 270 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE HOMELAND SECURITY

PORTLAND, Ore — Protesters who have clashed with authorities in the Pacific Northwest are not just confronting local police. Some are also facing off against federal officers whose presence reflects President Donald Trump’s decision to make cracking down on “violent mayhem” a federal priority. By Ben Fox and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1030 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

PHOENIX — International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America. SENT: 980 words. With AP photos, video.

AMAZON HOMELESS SHELTER

SEATTLE — A homeless shelter built on Amazon’s perfectly manicured urban Seattle campus is a major civic contribution that pushes the company to face the crisis and criticism in the hometown it has rapidly transformed. By Sally Ho. SENT: 1080 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE DEFUNDING POLICE

SEATTLE — A majority of Seattle City Council members say they agree with a proposal by advocates to defund the police department by 50% and reallocate the dollars to other community needs. SENT: 430 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon health officials urged people Friday to limit indoor social gatherings to fewer than 10 people during the next three weeks as coronavirus cases in the state surge and reveal a “troubling” trend of exponential growth. By Sara Cline. SENT: 390 words.

MUSIC LADY A LAWSUIT

Seattle Singer Anita White, who was sued by a country group over the use of the name Lady A, says the group is using their white privilege against her. SENT: 300 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

APPLE FARMERS FOOD ASSISTANCE: Apple growers qualify for aid after challenging criteria.

BELLEVUE OFFICER ARRESTED: Bellevue police officer arrested during domestic disturbance.

WOLVES SOUTH CASCADES: Search finds zero wolves in South Cascades.

BICYCLIST UNDER TRAIN CONDITION: Police: Bicyclist awake, alert after being hit by train.

PORTLAND POLICE COMMUNITY DIVISION: Police chief increases community engagement division.

FISHING BOAT FATAL: Man dies after falling from boat while fishing in Deep Lake