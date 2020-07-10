Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon smashed its previous daily record for COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a 389 new diagnoses and six deaths. The number of cases was the highest seen in the state since the start of the pandemic. State health officials attributed the high numbers to workplace outbreaks and community spread. The new cases bring Oregon’s total caseload to 11,188 and at least 220 deaths. Some rural counties are seeing sharp upticks in cases. On Thursday, Umatilla reported 55 new cases for a total of 938 cases. Many of those cases come from an outbreak at a potato processing facility. The reported deaths were in Crook, Marion, Umatilla and Clackamas counties.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are trying to convince voters that the rare looting and violence that marred largely peaceful social justice protests foretell a wave of mayhem to come if Democrats are elected in November. Democrats say the tactic is designed to distract voters from President Donald Trump’s failures over the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. The GOP spearhead comes with polls showing that Trump’s reelection and Republican control of the Senate may be in jeopardy in November’s voting. It also follows weeks of protests after the killing of George Floyd by police and a response by Trump that the phrase “Black Lives Matter” is a “symbol of hate.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The driver of a vehicle fired several shots from a handgun into the air after a verbal confrontation with protesters in Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the incident early Thursday was caught on video from multiple angles and shared on social media. Videos show the person in a white car surrounded by demonstrators near the burnt remains of downtown Portland’s iconic Elk Fountain in the area. In the footage, some protesters call for others to clear the street to let the car leave as others speak to the driver through an open window. As the driver starts to leave, a handgun can be seen emerging from the driver’s side window and at least five gunshots are heard.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say three teenagers assaulted a transgender 20-year-old and stole their phone. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the person told police that while walking along the river near Boones Ferry Park, they crossed paths with three male teens, one of whom called them a transgender slur. Later, police say the three teens approached and one of them punched the person in the face, police said, while another stole their phone. The victim fell into the Willamette River and swam away but got stuck in the mud while trying to get to shore, police said. They shouted for help and clung onto driftwood until police found them in the river.