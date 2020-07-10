Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says President Donald Trump’s comments earlier this week pressuring governors to open the schools in the fall were “hogwash” and he said the state will not be bullied into making potentially unsafe decisions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Trump has argued that some states are keeping schools closed not because of the risks from COVID-19 but for political reasons and he threatened to hold back federal money if school districts didn’t bring back students in the fall. Inslee said that he is meeting with state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal next week to discuss how schools will approach fall instruction.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine says that just under 35,000 people are waiting for resolution of their claims for unemployment benefits, and that questions around their claims should be resolved by the end of the month. More than 1.2 million people have filed claims for unemployment since early March when the pandemic job losses began, and more than 883,000 people who filed initial claims have been paid. To date, the state has paid more than $7.2 billion in benefits, two thirds of which is federal money that is providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week. The federal program that provides the additional weekly assistance is set to expire at the end of the month.

PHOENIX (AP) — International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America. The students from countries as diverse as India, China and Brazil say they are scrambling to devise plans after federal immigration authorities notified colleges this week that international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall. Some say they are considering the possibility of returning home or moving to nearby Canada.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pew Research Center recently declared Asian Americans to be the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group in the U.S. electorate, but they are also arguably the least competitive voter block for President Donald Trump when considering where they live and how they relate to the Republican party. Analysts say Asian Americans largely vote in very blue districts and otherwise non-competitive states for the presidential election. And the president’s divisive language about COVID-19 – including the use of racist language at a campaign rally – has alienated many Asian Americans.