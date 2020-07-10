Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Bethany Balcer scored in stoppage time and OL Reign defeated the Utah Royals 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament. It was the Reign’s first victory in three group-stage Challenge Cup matches played without fans at Zions Bank Stadium. Balcer’s header came off Nicole Momiki’s well-placed cross in the 91st minute. Royals goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart appeared to get a hand on it, but she couldn’t keep the ball out of the net.