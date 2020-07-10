Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REDFISH-STANLEY TRAIL

BOISE — The U.S. Department of Justice has dropped a request asking a federal judge to prohibit an Idaho man from flying his helicopter near work crews building a public trail on an easement crossing private land. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 467 words. With AP Photo.

WOLVES-SOUTH CASCADES

SALEM, Ore. — A two-year search for wolves in Washington’s South Cascades has found none, a scientist said Wednesday. Researchers tested the DNA of thousands of scat piles sniffed out by dogs. SENT: 213 words.