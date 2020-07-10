Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-HOMELAND SECURITY

Homeland Security gets new role under Trump monument order

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who have clashed with authorities in Portland, Oregon, are not just facing off with local police. They are also coming up against federal officers whose presence in the city reflects a new priority for the Department of Homeland Security: preventing what President Donald Trump calls “violent mayhem.” DHS has deployed officers in tactical gear from around the country under an executive order to protect federal property and monuments. The deployment seems to have helped ease violence in Portland, but it has raised questions about whether DHS is using its vast resources to help with the president’s law-and-order themed campaign.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon smashes daily virus record with nearly 400 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon smashed its previous daily record for COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a 389 new diagnoses and six deaths. The number of cases was the highest seen in the state since the start of the pandemic. State health officials attributed the high numbers to workplace outbreaks and community spread. The new cases bring Oregon’s total caseload to 11,188 and at least 220 deaths. Some rural counties are seeing sharp upticks in cases. On Thursday, Umatilla reported 55 new cases for a total of 938 cases. Many of those cases come from an outbreak at a potato processing facility. The reported deaths were in Crook, Marion, Umatilla and Clackamas counties.

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS-VIOLENCE

Tapping into crime fears, GOP conflates mayhem with protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are trying to convince voters that the rare looting and violence that marred largely peaceful social justice protests foretell a wave of mayhem to come if Democrats are elected in November. Democrats say the tactic is designed to distract voters from President Donald Trump’s failures over the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. The GOP spearhead comes with polls showing that Trump’s reelection and Republican control of the Senate may be in jeopardy in November’s voting. It also follows weeks of protests after the killing of George Floyd by police and a response by Trump that the phrase “Black Lives Matter” is a “symbol of hate.”

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Driver fires gun into air after clash with protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The driver of a vehicle fired several shots from a handgun into the air after a verbal confrontation with protesters in Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the incident early Thursday was caught on video from multiple angles and shared on social media. Videos show the person in a white car surrounded by demonstrators near the burnt remains of downtown Portland’s iconic Elk Fountain in the area. In the footage, some protesters call for others to clear the street to let the car leave as others speak to the driver through an open window. As the driver starts to leave, a handgun can be seen emerging from the driver’s side window and at least five gunshots are heard.

TRANS PERSON ASSAULTED

Police: Transgender person assaulted, robbed in Wilsonville

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say three teenagers assaulted a transgender 20-year-old and stole their phone. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the person told police that while walking along the river near Boones Ferry Park, they crossed paths with three male teens, one of whom called them a transgender slur. Later, police say the three teens approached and one of them punched the person in the face, police said, while another stole their phone. The victim fell into the Willamette River and swam away but got stuck in the mud while trying to get to shore, police said. They shouted for help and clung onto driftwood until police found them in the river.

USE OF FORCE LAWSUIT

Portland: 3rd class-action suit over police use of force

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Another class-action lawsuit has been filed against the city of Portland, marking the third such lawsuit filed related to the use of force and munitions at protests that began after the police killing of George Floyd. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the class-action complaint named three plaintiffs, Robert Evans, Bea Lake and Sadie Oliver-Grey, and contains allegations including assault, battery, negligence, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit asks the court to find the plaintiffs within their rights and to order police to stop brutalizing and unlawfully arresting protesters.

RENTER RELOCATION LAW

Oregon Appeals Court affirms Portland renter relocation law

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has affirmed a Portland ordinance requiring landlords to pay tenants’ relocation fees if their rent is increased by at least 10% or if they’re evicted without cause. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports presiding Judge Darleen Ortega said she agreed with a 2017 ruling made in Multnomah County Circuit Court that the city’s policy doesn’t violated state law or the state constitution. But she referred the case back to the lower court so a judgment could be entered in the city’s favor. The circuit court had dismissed the lawsuit, which was brought by two Portland landlords challenging the tenant protections. Attorney John DiLorenzo, who represents the landlords, said they plan to appeal the case to the Oregon Supreme Court.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-LOTTERIES

Virus causes uncertainty for state lotteries

Boston (AP) — The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country. Some, like Oregon and Massachusetts, are scrambling to address expected shortfalls in revenue. Others, like Arkansas and Texas, have seen revenues soar and now have more money for targeted programs like education. The trends, though likely to be short-term, are to some degree tied to how much a state shut its economy down during the coronavirus and how quickly it reopened. Other factors included how much a state relied heavily on big-ticket lotteries like Powerball or offered online games.