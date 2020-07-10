Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Inslee: Trump threats on reopening schools ‘hogwash’

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says President Donald Trump’s comments earlier this week pressuring governors to open the schools in the fall were “hogwash” and he said the state will not be bullied into making potentially unsafe decisions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Trump has argued that some states are keeping schools closed not because of the risks from COVID-19 but for political reasons and he threatened to hold back federal money if school districts didn’t bring back students in the fall. Inslee said that he is meeting with state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal next week to discuss how schools will approach fall instruction.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-UNEMPLOYMENT

State: Held up jobless claims to be resolved by end of month

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine says that just under 35,000 people are waiting for resolution of their claims for unemployment benefits, and that questions around their claims should be resolved by the end of the month. More than 1.2 million people have filed claims for unemployment since early March when the pandemic job losses began, and more than 883,000 people who filed initial claims have been paid. To date, the state has paid more than $7.2 billion in benefits, two thirds of which is federal money that is providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week. The federal program that provides the additional weekly assistance is set to expire at the end of the month.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

PHOENIX (AP) — International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America. The students from countries as diverse as India, China and Brazil say they are scrambling to devise plans after federal immigration authorities notified colleges this week that international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall. Some say they are considering the possibility of returning home or moving to nearby Canada.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-ASIAN VOTERS

Trump faced issues with Asian Americans even before virus

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pew Research Center recently declared Asian Americans to be the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group in the U.S. electorate, but they are also arguably the least competitive voter block for President Donald Trump when considering where they live and how they relate to the Republican party. Analysts say Asian Americans largely vote in very blue districts and otherwise non-competitive states for the presidential election. And the president’s divisive language about COVID-19 – including the use of racist language at a campaign rally – has alienated many Asian Americans.

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS-VIOLENCE

Tapping into crime fears, GOP conflates mayhem with protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are trying to convince voters that the rare looting and violence that marred largely peaceful social justice protests foretell a wave of mayhem to come if Democrats are elected in November. Democrats say the tactic is designed to distract voters from President Donald Trump’s failures over the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. The GOP spearhead comes with polls showing that Trump’s reelection and Republican control of the Senate may be in jeopardy in November’s voting. It also follows weeks of protests after the killing of George Floyd by police and a response by Trump that the phrase “Black Lives Matter” is a “symbol of hate.”

SEATTLE-DEFUNDING POLICE

Seattle urged to see a ‘world without law enforcement’

SEATTLE (AP) — Representatives from a new coalition urged the Seattle City Council to immediately begin redirecting millions of dollars in funding from the Police Department to community-based solutions, affordable housing and a new approach to public safety. The Seattle Times reports the Council on Wednesday also heard details about how the city’s 911 system is used, with some members saying they would like to remove Seattle’s 911 dispatchers from Police Department control, as recommended by the group Decriminalize Seattle. In a letter to council members Wednesday, Senior Deputy Mayor Mike Fong said any “blunt efforts” to slash the Police Department’s 2020 budget by $100 million or more “would not serve our communities.

TWO WOMEN KILLED

Body of man suspected of killing 2 women found in water

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say the body of a man believed to have fatally shot two women in Tacoma was found in the water near Vashon Island. The News Tribune reports Erik Larson, who lived with the women, is suspected of killing 34-year-old Meghan Re and 31-year-old Jonna Hart. A roommate called 911 about 4 a.m. Sunday and said he came home and found Re and Hart unresponsive. On Sunday afternoon, the King County Sheriff’s Office notified police that a man’s body was found off Vashon Island. That man has been identified as Larson, according to police. Although police say Larson is suspected in the homicides, they have not released a motive.

CHARGES-TRIPLE MURDER

Suspect indicted in triple murder in Parker

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 36-year-old Parker man has been charged in federal court with killing three people in Parker last month. The Yakima Herald reports a federal grand jury indicted Clifton Frank Peter on two first-degree murder counts and a charge of second-degree murder. He was also charged with two counts of discharging a firearm during a violent crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is expected to make an initial appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Dimke in Yakima.

MUSIC-CANNONBALL ADDERLEY-RECORDING

Rare Cannonball Adderley 1966 Seattle concerts going digital

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A rare collection of previously unissued recordings by legendary jazz saxophonist Cannonball Adderley is becoming more accessible thanks to two small jazz labels. Vancouver, Canada-based Cellar Music Group’s imprint Reel to Real and New York distributor la reserve records are scheduled Friday to release a digital version of Adderley performing at Seattle’s Penthouse jazz club. “Cannonball Adderley’s Swingin’ in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse” features the jazz great’s quintet captured live on radio in 1966 and 1967 over four performances. A previous version of the collection was released in 2018 on a limited vinyl edition.

AP-US-SUR-LA-TABLE-BANKRUPTCY

Sur La Table closing stores, seeking bankruptcy protection

SEATTLE (AP) — Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table is closing 56 of its 121 stores as it seeks bankruptcy protection, the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. The privately held Seattle-based company says it has agreed to sell its remaining stores to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group following the bankruptcy procedure and store closures. The post-sale company will also include its in-person and online cooking classes, and its e-commerce business. Sur La Table had its start in Seattle’s Pike Place Market in 1972.