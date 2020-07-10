AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jul. 10.

Friday, Jul. 10 2:00 PM Massachusetts and Oregon AGs speak at Emerge online event – Emerge hosts ‘Why Women for Attorney General’ #LeadersMatter Virtual Salon, with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum discussing equal representation, their work standing up to the Trump administration, and how they protect and serve their constituents during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

