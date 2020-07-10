Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE HOMELAND SECURITY

PORTLAND, Ore — Protesters who have clashed with authorities in the Pacific Northwest are not just confronting local police. Some are also facing off against federal officers whose presence reflects President Donald Trump’s decision to make cracking down on “violent mayhem” a federal priority. By Ben Fox and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1030 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon health officials urged people Friday to limit indoor social gatherings to fewer than 10 people during the next three weeks as coronavirus cases in the state surge and reveal a “troubling” trend of exponential growth. By Sara Cline. SENT: 390 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE DEFUNDING POLICE

SEATTLE — A majority of Seattle City Council members say they agree with a proposal by advocates to defund the police department by 50% and reallocate the dollars to other community needs. SENT: 430 words.

1916 RACIST RULING OVERTURNED

SEATTLE — Washington state’s Supreme Court on Friday vacated a 1916 ruling that allowed a prosecutor to bring criminal charges against a tribal fisherman as racist and unjust. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 400 words.

IN BRIEF:

RACIST REMARKS RESIGNATION: West Linn school district committee member resigns over racist remarks.

WOLVES SOUTH CASCADES: Search finds zero wolves in South Cascades.

PORTLAND POLICE COMMUNITY DIVISION: Police chief increases community engagement division.

DEPUTIES INJURED: 2 deputies injured during car chase with suspect.

