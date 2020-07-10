AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jul. 10.

Friday, Jul. 10 12:00 PM Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures – Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures tackling coronavirus (COVID-19), Black Lives Matter, and social change, with Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw, ThirdLove founder Heidi Zak, and The Female Quotient founder Shelly Zallis. Event also features a virtual graduation with girls from states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington state

Weblinks: http://girlswithimpact.com/

Contacts: Jo Panzera, Girls With Impact, ops@girlswithimpact.org, 1 917 355 1317

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqcOugqzwsH9cfbLsL0KrQ_DL5Omm1yghU

Friday, Jul. 10 3:15 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits farmers market in Stanwood, WA

Location: 8727 271st St NW, Stanwood, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

This event is open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn during this event. Please RSVP to Joseph Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

Friday, Jul. 10 3:30 PM Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene tours emergency food distribution center – Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene visits Food Lifeline emergency food box productions and distribution center, touring the facility, meeting leadership, and volunteering to support families in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) recession. Food Lifeline President and CEO Linda Nageotte also attends

Location: Food Lifeline Hunger Solution Center, 815 S 96th St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Nick Martin , Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, Nick.Martin@mail.house.gov, 1 202 603 9079

Media can begin setting up at 3:15 PM PT * They must bring masks and observe social distancing at the facility * They will have their temperature checked upon arrival

Saturday, Jul. 11 CANCELED: 9th Annual Seattle Center Polish Festival – CANCELED: Seattle Center Festal: Polish Festival co-hosted with Seattle Polish Foundation, to celebrate Polish culture, traditions, and contemporary achievements * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Katelyn Del Buco, Seattle Communications, katelyn.delbuco@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 7240