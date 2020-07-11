Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland police said earlier this week that ongoing protests had cost businesses $23 million but The Oregonian/OregonLive found those figures are skewed by just one business — a mall already shut down by statewide coronavirus closures. The figure came from the Portland Business Alliance, which surveyed its members last month. Almost 90% in reported damages and lost business came from one respondent, which reported $18 million in lost sales. The newspaper says the Pioneer Place mall is the only place that could post those numbers it didn’t reopen until June 19, the day after the survey ended.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials urged people to limit indoor social gatherings to fewer than 10 people during the next three weeks as coronavirus cases in the state surge and reveal a “troubling” trend of exponential growth. New projections by the Oregon Health Authority predict that if transmission of COVID-19 continues at the current pace, the estimated number of new daily, confirmed infections could reach anywhere from 1,100 to 3,600. The case count on Friday increased 275 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases statewide to 11,454. There have been at least 232 deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who have clashed with authorities in Portland, Oregon, are not just facing off with local police. They are also coming up against federal officers whose presence in the city reflects a new priority for the Department of Homeland Security: preventing what President Donald Trump calls “violent mayhem.” DHS has deployed officers in tactical gear from around the country under an executive order to protect federal property and monuments. The deployment seems to have helped ease violence in Portland, but it has raised questions about whether DHS is using its vast resources to help with the president’s law-and-order themed campaign.

SEATTLE (AP) — Most Seattle City Council members say they agree with a proposal by advocates to defund the Police Department by 50% and reallocate the dollars to other community needs. The Seattle Times reports council members Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis added support Thursday to a road map set out by Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now. They joined colleagues Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and M. Lorena González, who previously backed the push to reduce the Police Department’s annual budget by half and promised quick action. Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the council to slow down and has not backed a 50% reduction.