Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

SEATTLE (AP) — Most Seattle City Council members say they agree with a proposal by advocates to defund the Police Department by 50% and reallocate the dollars to other community needs. The Seattle Times reports council members Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis added support Thursday to a road map set out by Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now. They joined colleagues Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and M. Lorena González, who previously backed the push to reduce the Police Department’s annual budget by half and promised quick action. Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the council to slow down and has not backed a 50% reduction.

SEATTLE (AP) — A homeless shelter built on Amazon’s perfectly manicured urban Seattle campus is a major civic contribution that pushes the company to face the crisis and criticism in the hometown it has rapidly transformed. Believed to be the first homeless shelter built inside a corporate office building, Amazon’s partnership housing a local nonprofit could be seen as the company’s answer to criticism that it hasn’t given back enough to the city. But the Mary’s Place family homeless shelter also serves as a stark display of have-and-have-nots. Some blame Amazon’s explosive growth for making living in Seattle too costly.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s Supreme Court has vacated a 1916 ruling that allowed a prosecutor to bring criminal charges against a tribal fisherman, calling the decision racist. The justices unanimously said they were compelled to correct the decision because “such past opinions can continue to perpetrate injustice by their very existence.” Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the state’s first Native American justice, read the decision from the bench. The 1916 case concerned Alec Towessnute, a Yakama Nation member arrested after using a gaff hook, a traditional tribal fishing method, near Prosser, about 5 miles outside the reservation. The court’s ruling allowed him to be prosecuted despite the tribe’s treaty on fishing rights.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Medical professionals at a Washington state hospital say a bicyclist is awake and alert after being critically injured when he was struck and caught under a freight train earlier this week. The Daily News reported that PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center spokesman Randy Querin said Thursday that 56-year-old Cowlitz County resident Rudy Newton of Kelso was in satisfactory condition with normal vital signs. Kelso Police Sgt. Kevin Tate says Newton was under the train but alleges he was not hit. Tate says Newton was also clearly trespassing but officials have yet to decide if it’s just and fair to charge him.