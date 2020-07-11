Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came after a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group, a day after the Big Ten opted to eliminate nonconference games for all fall sports. The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences are still weighing options for fall sports. The decision covers football, women’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten and Pac-12 became the first leagues to shift to an all-conference fall schedule as the college sports world faces difficult decisions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. More Power Five conferences could follow, causing a ripple effect on small-conference schools across the country. If more big conferences ditch nonconference games, smaller schools who rely on “buy games” to help fund their athletic departments will take huge financial hits at a time when they’re already facing ugly bottom lines.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei made eight saves, including a diving stop on a deflected shot in the 70th minute, and the Sounders and San Jose played to a 0-0 draw in the MLS is Back tournament. The West Coast squads seemed to wilt in the heat and humidity of Central Florida as the sides combined for 28 shots but could not beat either goalkeeper. Frei had the more highlight-worthy saves, the best coming off Jackson Yueill’s deflected shot. But San Jose goalkeeper Daniel Vega was his equal. Vega finished with six stops.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Bethany Balcer scored in stoppage time and OL Reign defeated the Utah Royals 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament. It was the Reign’s first victory in three group-stage Challenge Cup matches played without fans at Zions Bank Stadium. Balcer’s header came off Nicole Momiki’s well-placed cross in the 91st minute. Royals goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart appeared to get a hand on it, but she couldn’t keep the ball out of the net.