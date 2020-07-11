Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Report: Protest damage cited by Portland cops skewed by mall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland police said earlier this week that ongoing protests had cost businesses $23 million but The Oregonian/OregonLive found those figures are skewed by just one business — a mall already shut down by statewide coronavirus closures. The figure came from the Portland Business Alliance, which surveyed its members last month. Almost 90% in reported damages and lost business came from one respondent, which reported $18 million in lost sales. The newspaper says the Pioneer Place mall is the only place that could post those numbers it didn’t reopen until June 19, the day after the survey ended.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Officials urge limiting social gatherings to 10 due virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials urged people to limit indoor social gatherings to fewer than 10 people during the next three weeks as coronavirus cases in the state surge and reveal a “troubling” trend of exponential growth. New projections by the Oregon Health Authority predict that if transmission of COVID-19 continues at the current pace, the estimated number of new daily, confirmed infections could reach anywhere from 1,100 to 3,600. The case count on Friday increased 275 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases statewide to 11,454. There have been at least 232 deaths.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-HOMELAND SECURITY

Homeland Security gets new role under Trump monument order

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who have clashed with authorities in Portland, Oregon, are not just facing off with local police. They are also coming up against federal officers whose presence in the city reflects a new priority for the Department of Homeland Security: preventing what President Donald Trump calls “violent mayhem.” DHS has deployed officers in tactical gear from around the country under an executive order to protect federal property and monuments. The deployment seems to have helped ease violence in Portland, but it has raised questions about whether DHS is using its vast resources to help with the president’s law-and-order themed campaign.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DEFUNDING POLICE

Most of Seattle council pledges to support police defunding

SEATTLE (AP) — Most Seattle City Council members say they agree with a proposal by advocates to defund the Police Department by 50% and reallocate the dollars to other community needs. The Seattle Times reports council members Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis added support Thursday to a road map set out by Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now. They joined colleagues Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and M. Lorena González, who previously backed the push to reduce the Police Department’s annual budget by half and promised quick action. Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the council to slow down and has not backed a 50% reduction.

PORTLAND POLICE-COMMUNITY DIVISION

Police chief increases community engagement division

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — About six weeks into his job as Portland’s police chief, Chuck Lovell has decided to boost the Police Bureau’s Community Engagement Division. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it will have a captain overseeing one sergeant and five officers starting in August. Lovell previously worked as the captain of community engagement and had one officer in the approximately 950-member force. Lovell said Thursday he hopes the additional officers will allow for a “more robust capability to connect with the community.”

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS-VIOLENCE

Tapping into crime fears, GOP conflates mayhem with protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are trying to convince voters that the rare looting and violence that marred largely peaceful social justice protests foretell a wave of mayhem to come if Democrats are elected in November. Democrats say the tactic is designed to distract voters from President Donald Trump’s failures over the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. The GOP spearhead comes with polls showing that Trump’s reelection and Republican control of the Senate may be in jeopardy in November’s voting. It also follows weeks of protests after the killing of George Floyd by police and a response by Trump that the phrase “Black Lives Matter” is a “symbol of hate.”

ISOLATION SHELTER

Woodburn sues Marion County over COVID-19 isolation shelter

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — The City of Woodburn is suing Marion County over a COVID-19 isolation shelter at a Super 8 Hotel. The Statesman Journal reports the lawsuit was filed Thursday following a directive by the Woodburn City Council. Attorneys for the city are seeking a court order against Marion County to cease shelter operations. City officials maintain the shelter is operating in violation of the Woodburn’s Zoning & Development Ordinance and say the shelter poses a public safety risk to surrounding neighborhoods. Marion County spokeswoman Jolene Kelley said as of Friday, no COVID-19 guests had used the hotel as a shelter and declined additional comment.

WOLVES-SOUTH CASCADES

Search finds zero wolves in South Cascades

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A scientist says a two-year search for wolves in Washington’s South Cascades has found none. The Capital Press reports researchers tested the DNA of thousands of scat piles sniffed out by dogs. University of Washington’s Center for Conservation Biology director Samuel Wasser says many piles looked like wolf droppings, but all turned out to be from dogs. He says if wolves are in the South Cascades, they are lone wolves. State lawmakers funded the study in part to learn how far west and south wolves have wolves have advanced in Washington. The state’s wolf plan says recovery won’t be complete until at least four packs are producing pups in the South Cascades.