Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DEFUNDING POLICE

Most of Seattle council pledges to support police defunding

SEATTLE (AP) — Most Seattle City Council members say they agree with a proposal by advocates to defund the Police Department by 50% and reallocate the dollars to other community needs. The Seattle Times reports council members Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis added support Thursday to a road map set out by Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now. They joined colleagues Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and M. Lorena González, who previously backed the push to reduce the Police Department’s annual budget by half and promised quick action. Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the council to slow down and has not backed a 50% reduction.

AMAZON-HOMELESS SHELTER

Amazon’s homeless shelter faces Seattle crisis, criticism

SEATTLE (AP) — A homeless shelter built on Amazon’s perfectly manicured urban Seattle campus is a major civic contribution that pushes the company to face the crisis and criticism in the hometown it has rapidly transformed. Believed to be the first homeless shelter built inside a corporate office building, Amazon’s partnership housing a local nonprofit could be seen as the company’s answer to criticism that it hasn’t given back enough to the city. But the Mary’s Place family homeless shelter also serves as a stark display of have-and-have-nots. Some blame Amazon’s explosive growth for making living in Seattle too costly.

1916-RACIST RULING OVERTURNED

Washington justices void 1916 tribal rights ruling as racist

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s Supreme Court has vacated a 1916 ruling that allowed a prosecutor to bring criminal charges against a tribal fisherman, calling the decision racist. The justices unanimously said they were compelled to correct the decision because “such past opinions can continue to perpetrate injustice by their very existence.” Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the state’s first Native American justice, read the decision from the bench. The 1916 case concerned Alec Towessnute, a Yakama Nation member arrested after using a gaff hook, a traditional tribal fishing method, near Prosser, about 5 miles outside the reservation. The court’s ruling allowed him to be prosecuted despite the tribe’s treaty on fishing rights.

BICYCLIST UNDER TRAIN-CONDITION

Police: Bicyclist awake, alert after being hit by train

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Medical professionals at a Washington state hospital say a bicyclist is awake and alert after being critically injured when he was struck and caught under a freight train earlier this week. The Daily News reported that PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center spokesman Randy Querin said Thursday that 56-year-old Cowlitz County resident Rudy Newton of Kelso was in satisfactory condition with normal vital signs. Kelso Police Sgt. Kevin Tate says Newton was under the train but alleges he was not hit. Tate says Newton was also clearly trespassing but officials have yet to decide if it’s just and fair to charge him.

PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL-BAD WATER

Bacteria found in water at Washington psychiatric hospital

Seattle (AP) — Bacteria found in the water at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital means no one can take showers or wash hands, at a time when COVID-19 is on the rise. At least 33 workers and eight staff have tested positive for the virus at Western State Hospital, and on Thursday officials notified staff that test results found E coli in the facility’s water. A spokesperson said two buildings tested positive for bacteria during routine monthly testing this week. There were no reports of illness from the water, she said. Out of an abundance of caution, a boil-water notice was issued.

BELLEVUE OFFICER ARRESTED

Bellevue police officer arrested during domestic disturbance

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — An off-duty Bellevue police officer was arrested in Redmond during a domestic disturbance involving a family member. That’s according to the Bellevue Police Department. The 48-year-old officer was booked into jail for investigation of crimes related to the disturbance. The officer has been with the Bellevue police for three years. His name was not immediately released. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the criminal investigation by the Redmond Police Department.

WOLVES-SOUTH CASCADES

Search finds zero wolves in South Cascades

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A scientist says a two-year search for wolves in Washington’s South Cascades has found none. The Capital Press reports researchers tested the DNA of thousands of scat piles sniffed out by dogs. University of Washington’s Center for Conservation Biology director Samuel Wasser says many piles looked like wolf droppings, but all turned out to be from dogs. He says if wolves are in the South Cascades, they are lone wolves. State lawmakers funded the study in part to learn how far west and south wolves have wolves have advanced in Washington. The state’s wolf plan says recovery won’t be complete until at least four packs are producing pups in the South Cascades.

American Airlines threatens to cancel some Boeing Max orders

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is warning Boeing that it could cancel some overdue orders for the grounded 737 Max unless the plane maker helps line up new financing for the jets. That’s according to people familiar with the discussions. The jets have become more expensive as the coronavirus pandemic cripples airlines. American had 24 Max jets before they were grounded in March 2019. It has orders for 76 more but wants Boeing to help arrange financing for 17 planes for which previous financing has or will soon expire. That’s according to three people who spoke Friday on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks between the companies.

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

PHOENIX (AP) — International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America. The state of California is now suing to block the visa policy. Meanwhile students are scrambling to devise plans after federal immigration authorities notified colleges this week that international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall. Some say they are considering the possibility of returning home or moving to nearby Canada.

FISHING BOAT-FATAL

Man dies after falling from boat while fishing in Deep Lake

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man died after he fell from his boat into Deep Lake in Enumclaw. Sheriff deputies responded to the lake after receiving reports that someone had fallen off a boat Thursday afternoon. Deputies pulled the man out of the water and medics attempted live-saving measures, but he died at the scene. The man had been fishing with his son before he was “thrown out of the boat,” the sheriff’s office said. His son was not injured. No further information was immediately available.