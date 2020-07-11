AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 11.

Saturday, Jul. 11 CANCELED: 9th Annual Seattle Center Polish Festival – CANCELED: Seattle Center Festal: Polish Festival co-hosted with Seattle Polish Foundation, to celebrate Polish culture, traditions, and contemporary achievements * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Katelyn Del Buco, Seattle Communications, katelyn.delbuco@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 7240

Monday, Jul. 13 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.