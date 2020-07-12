Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are reporting 409 new coronavirus cases. The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday says the high number is partially due to a new reporting system that prevented the processing of some positive cases on Thursday. The state is reporting 11,851 cases overall of the virus with 232 deaths. The agency says since the state began reopening, spread of the virus has occurred at family celebrations for graduations, birthdays, weddings and holidays. The agency also says it has recorded outbreaks linked to exercise classes, fraternity parties and bachelor parties.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland say a person has been taken into custody after hitting a federal law enforcement officer in the head and shoulder with a hammer. Police say federal officers responded from inside the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building on Friday evening to someone using a hammer to create a hole in the door. Authorities didn’t release details about any injuries to the officer. Police on Twitter posted a photo of what appeared to be a 16-inch sledgehammer. Police also say they took into custody several people accused of pointing lasers into the eyes of federal officers. Authorities say that otherwise protests on Friday were generally peaceful.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The forested mountains in and around North Cascades National Park have long been considered prime habitat for threatened grizzly bears, so environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to scrap plans to reintroduce the apex predators there. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt on Tuesday announced his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That drew swift rebukes from conservation groups, who have worked for decades to grow the tiny population of about 10 grizzlies in the vast North Cascades ecosystem. They called it a political decision that ignored science.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes across the country are wrestling with competing needs, restrictive laws and inadequate staffing as they try to meet a tight federal deadline on spending billions of dollars in virus relief funds. Congress set aside $8 billion for tribes that must be spent by the end of the year and meet strict federal guidelines. Otherwise, the tribes risk having to send it back. Officials on the vast Navajo Nation have received $714 million in aid but approved just $60 million for health care, protective equipment and front-line workers against the virus. Rifts between the tribal government’s legislative and executive branches have delayed putting more of the money to use.