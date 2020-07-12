Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has approved a petition for an election to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. The Seattle Times reports the ruling Friday on charges filed by a group of five people last month comes after weeks of local protests against racism and police brutality — sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The petitioners must, within 180 days, collect valid signatures from a number of voters equal to 25% of the votes cast in the last election. In this case, signatures from more than 50,000 Seattle voters would be needed. Durkan’s chief of staff, Stephanie Formas, said the mayor “consistently has acted to protect the City’s public health and safety and to respect the constitutional rights to peaceful protesters.”

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities tell KING TV that two men are dead and another man is in critical condition after a shooting and stabbing Saturday night in Bellevue. The TV station reports a woman was also wounded and is being treated at a hospital in the suburb east of Seattle. Authorities say the violence apparently took place about 8 p.m. at a housewarming party at a high-rise apartment complex near downtown. Authorities tell KING the suspect and victims knew each other, but they could not say who initiated the stabbing or shooting. Police would not tell the TV station if the suspect is among the deceased.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The forested mountains in and around North Cascades National Park have long been considered prime habitat for threatened grizzly bears, so environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to scrap plans to reintroduce the apex predators there. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt on Tuesday announced his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That drew swift rebukes from conservation groups, who have worked for decades to grow the tiny population of about 10 grizzlies in the vast North Cascades ecosystem. They called it a political decision that ignored science.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes across the country are wrestling with competing needs, restrictive laws and inadequate staffing as they try to meet a tight federal deadline on spending billions of dollars in virus relief funds. Congress set aside $8 billion for tribes that must be spent by the end of the year and meet strict federal guidelines. Otherwise, the tribes risk having to send it back. Officials on the vast Navajo Nation have received $714 million in aid but approved just $60 million for health care, protective equipment and front-line workers against the virus. Rifts between the tribal government’s legislative and executive branches have delayed putting more of the money to use.