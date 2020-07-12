Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports more than 400 new coronavirus cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are reporting 409 new coronavirus cases. The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday says the high number is partially due to a new reporting system that prevented the processing of some positive cases on Thursday. The state is reporting 11,851 cases overall of the virus with 232 deaths. The agency says since the state began reopening, spread of the virus has occurred at family celebrations for graduations, birthdays, weddings and holidays. The agency also says it has recorded outbreaks linked to exercise classes, fraternity parties and bachelor parties.

AP-OR-RACIAL INJUSTICE-HAMMER ATTACK

Police: Arrest made after hammer attack on federal officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland say a person has been taken into custody after hitting a federal law enforcement officer in the head and shoulder with a hammer. Police say federal officers responded from inside the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building on Friday evening to someone using a hammer to create a hole in the door. Authorities didn’t release details about any injuries to the officer. Police on Twitter posted a photo of what appeared to be a 16-inch sledgehammer. Police also say they took into custody several people accused of pointing lasers into the eyes of federal officers. Authorities say that otherwise protests on Friday were generally peaceful.

AP-US-GRIZZLIES-NORTH-CASCADES

Conservation groups upset by North Cascades grizzly decision

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The forested mountains in and around North Cascades National Park have long been considered prime habitat for threatened grizzly bears, so environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to scrap plans to reintroduce the apex predators there. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt on Tuesday announced his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That drew swift rebukes from conservation groups, who have worked for decades to grow the tiny population of about 10 grizzlies in the vast North Cascades ecosystem. They called it a political decision that ignored science.

AP-US-CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-SPENDING-TRIBES

Tribes struggle to meet deadline to spend virus relief aid

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes across the country are wrestling with competing needs, restrictive laws and inadequate staffing as they try to meet a tight federal deadline on spending billions of dollars in virus relief funds. Congress set aside $8 billion for tribes that must be spent by the end of the year and meet strict federal guidelines. Otherwise, the tribes risk having to send it back. Officials on the vast Navajo Nation have received $714 million in aid but approved just $60 million for health care, protective equipment and front-line workers against the virus. Rifts between the tribal government’s legislative and executive branches have delayed putting more of the money to use.

AP-OR-RACIAL INJUSTICE-BUSINESS DAMAGES

Report: Protest damage cited by Portland cops skewed by mall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland police said earlier this week that ongoing protests had cost businesses $23 million but The Oregonian/OregonLive found those figures are skewed by just one business — a mall already shut down by statewide coronavirus closures. The figure came from the Portland Business Alliance, which surveyed its members last month. Almost 90% in reported damages and lost business came from one respondent, which reported $18 million in lost sales. The newspaper says the Pioneer Place mall is the only place that could post those numbers it didn’t reopen until June 19, the day after the survey ended.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Officials urge limiting social gatherings to 10 due virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials urged people to limit indoor social gatherings to fewer than 10 people during the next three weeks as coronavirus cases in the state surge and reveal a “troubling” trend of exponential growth. New projections by the Oregon Health Authority predict that if transmission of COVID-19 continues at the current pace, the estimated number of new daily, confirmed infections could reach anywhere from 1,100 to 3,600. The case count on Friday increased 275 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases statewide to 11,454. There have been at least 232 deaths.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-HOMELAND SECURITY

Homeland Security gets new role under Trump monument order

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who have clashed with authorities in Portland, Oregon, are not just facing off with local police. They are also coming up against federal officers whose presence in the city reflects a new priority for the Department of Homeland Security: preventing what President Donald Trump calls “violent mayhem.” DHS has deployed officers in tactical gear from around the country under an executive order to protect federal property and monuments. The deployment seems to have helped ease violence in Portland, but it has raised questions about whether DHS is using its vast resources to help with the president’s law-and-order themed campaign.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DEFUNDING POLICE

Most of Seattle council pledges to support police defunding

SEATTLE (AP) — Most Seattle City Council members say they agree with a proposal by advocates to defund the Police Department by 50% and reallocate the dollars to other community needs. The Seattle Times reports council members Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis added support Thursday to a road map set out by Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now. They joined colleagues Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and M. Lorena González, who previously backed the push to reduce the Police Department’s annual budget by half and promised quick action. Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the council to slow down and has not backed a 50% reduction.