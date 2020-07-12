WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
0-4-0
(zero, four, zero)Keno
04-06-07-09-11-12-13-20-22-23-24-28-30-34-41-47-48-51-56-57
(four, six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven)Match 4
07-12-14-19
(seven, twelve, fourteen, nineteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $91 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $87 million
