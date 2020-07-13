BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3 p.m.

SEATTLE POLICE BUDGET

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Monday blasted the City Council’s plan to cut the police department’s budget by 50% and instead proposed transferring a list of functions like the 911 Call Center and parking enforcement out of the agency’s budget. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 500 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE POLICE DATABASE

SALEM, Ore. — In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in police custody, Oregon has released the names of over 1,700 officers whose transgressions over the past 50 years were so serious that they were banned from working in law enforcement in the state. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after being hit in the head by a less-lethal round fired by a federal law enforcement officer, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 530 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Monday announced two new statewide COVID-19 safety mandates — a ban on indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people and a requirement that people wear face coverings outside if they can not socially distance. By Sara Cline. SENT: 520 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE WISCONSIN STATUES

MADISON, Wisc. — A Wisconsin abolitionist’s descendants are imploring state officials to repair and reinstall the man’s statue outside the state Capitol after demonstrators ripped it down during a wild night of protests against police racism last month. By Todd Richmond. SENT: 710 words. With AP photos.

FEDERAL EXECUTION VICTIM’S FAMILY

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Family members of three people slain in Arkansas more than 20 years ago have been among the most vocal opponents to the federal government’s plan to execute one of the men convicted of killing their loved ones. By Andrew DeMillo. SENT: 850 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

SOC NWSL THORNS REIGN: Thorns winless in Challenge Cup after 0-0 draw with Reign. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK NATIONAL GUARD: Inslee requests extension of National Guard COVID-19 mission.

ALASKA AIRLINES PASSENGER ARRESTED: Police: Man arrested over threatening others on flight.

WOMAN STABBED CHARGES: Washington state man accused of stabbing girlfriend 7 times.