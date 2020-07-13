Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say 332 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported and two more people with COVID-19 have died. The Oregon Health Authority says the latest people to die are a 86-year-old woman in Malheur County with underlying conditions and a 93-year-old woman in Washington County. More than half of the new cases were reported in three counties. Malheur had 71 cases, Multnomah had 70 and Washington had 35. Oregon has had 12,170 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. There have been 234 deaths in the state linked to the coronavirus.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say federal law enforcement officers used tear gas and crowd-control munitions on people protesting near Portland’s federal courthouse during a demonstration that started Saturday night. Police say federal officers at the courthouse asked for help from city police about 2 a.m. Sunday after protesters resisted arrest and threw bottles. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that friends and family of a demonstrator say the 26-year-old man was struck in the head and injured by an impact munition fired by authorities. One person was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully pointing a laser.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The forested mountains in and around North Cascades National Park have long been considered prime habitat for threatened grizzly bears, so environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to scrap plans to reintroduce the apex predators there. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt on Tuesday announced his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That drew swift rebukes from conservation groups, who have worked for decades to grow the tiny population of about 10 grizzlies in the vast North Cascades ecosystem. They called it a political decision that ignored science.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes across the country are wrestling with competing needs, restrictive laws and inadequate staffing as they try to meet a tight federal deadline on spending billions of dollars in virus relief funds. Congress set aside $8 billion for tribes that must be spent by the end of the year and meet strict federal guidelines. Otherwise, the tribes risk having to send it back. Officials on the vast Navajo Nation have received $714 million in aid but approved just $60 million for health care, protective equipment and front-line workers against the virus. Rifts between the tribal government’s legislative and executive branches have delayed putting more of the money to use.