Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Police say a domestic disturbance led to the deaths of two men at a party at an apartment building in suburban Seattle. Bellevue police say a male relative of the 22-year-old woman hosting Saturday’s party stabbed her and two other people. Then they say one of the stabbing victims, a 24-year-old from Bend, Oregon, shot and killed the 41-year-old stabbing suspect from Burien. A 21-year-old man from Renton also died after being stabbed. The party’s host was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday. The Bend, Oregon stabbing victim was in stable condition Sunday. Police are investigating what led up to a disturbance.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say federal law enforcement officers used tear gas and crowd-control munitions on people protesting near Portland’s federal courthouse during a demonstration that started Saturday night. Police say federal officers at the courthouse asked for help from city police about 2 a.m. Sunday after protesters resisted arrest and threw bottles. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that friends and family of a demonstrator say the 26-year-old man was struck in the head and injured by an impact munition fired by authorities. One person was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully pointing a laser.

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has approved a petition for an election to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. The Seattle Times reports the ruling Friday on charges filed by a group of five people last month comes after weeks of local protests against racism and police brutality — sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The petitioners must, within 180 days, collect valid signatures from a number of voters equal to 25% of the votes cast in the last election. In this case, signatures from more than 50,000 Seattle voters would be needed. Durkan’s chief of staff, Stephanie Formas, said the mayor “consistently has acted to protect the City’s public health and safety and to respect the constitutional rights to peaceful protesters.”

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The forested mountains in and around North Cascades National Park have long been considered prime habitat for threatened grizzly bears, so environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to scrap plans to reintroduce the apex predators there. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt on Tuesday announced his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That drew swift rebukes from conservation groups, who have worked for decades to grow the tiny population of about 10 grizzlies in the vast North Cascades ecosystem. They called it a political decision that ignored science.